Multi-Asset Broker XS.com Sponsors Bangkok Trading Conference

Australian-founded broker XS.com has secured the global sponsorship role for Traders Fair Thailand 2025, marking its latest expansion effort in the Southeast Asian financial services market.

The financial education event is scheduled for September 13, 2025, at Bangkok’s ICONSIAM shopping complex, bringing together regional industry professionals, fintech companies, and trading specialists for networking and market insights.

XS.com, which recently obtained authorization from the Financial Services Commission in Mauritius to support its global expansion strategy, will operate from booth M30 during the conference. The company’s team plans to demonstrate its multi-asset trading platforms and provide consultations for both retail and institutional clients.

The broker’s participation reflects broader industry consolidation in Thailand’s financial technology sector. XS.com received recognition as “Best Multi-Asset Broker in the Middle East” and earned two awards at the 2024 UF Awards for its Latin American operations, indicating established regional presence beyond its Australian origins.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has developed a global footprint through regulatory licenses across multiple jurisdictions. The company offers forex, stock, commodity, and cryptocurrency trading services through its proprietary technology platform.

The sponsorship announcement comes three weeks after the broker secured its Mauritius license, adding to existing authorizations in Australia and other international markets. This regulatory expansion enables XS.com to serve clients across diverse geographic regions while maintaining compliance with local financial oversight requirements.

Traders Fair Thailand represents part of a global series of financial education conferences organized by Finexpo. The Bangkok event targets both experienced market participants and newcomers to financial trading, offering educational sessions alongside commercial presentations from industry sponsors.

The conference format includes live trading demonstrations, technology showcases, and networking opportunities designed to connect traders with service providers. XS.com’s participation positions the broker to engage directly with Thailand’s growing community of individual and institutional investors.

Thailand’s retail trading market has expanded significantly in recent years, driven by increased digital adoption and growing interest in alternative investments. The country’s Securities and Exchange Commission has implemented frameworks for cryptocurrency trading and foreign exchange services, creating opportunities for licensed international brokers.

XS.com’s sponsorship strategy aligns with its broader Asia-Pacific expansion plans. The broker’s attendance at regional conferences supports its effort to establish local relationships while promoting its technology platform and service offerings to new client segments.

The September event will provide XS.com with direct access to Thai financial professionals, potentially supporting client acquisition and partnership development in one of Southeast Asia’s most developed financial markets.