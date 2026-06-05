Mubarak Challenges Asiedu Nketia’s Dual Role in NDC

Former Kumbungu Member of Parliament (MP) Ras Mubarak on Friday challenged National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia to choose between his chairmanship and a presidential bid, warning that holding both ambitions simultaneously undermines party fairness.

Speaking on Kessben TV, Mubarak argued the chairman’s office demands strict neutrality, especially when several potential flagbearer candidates are watching how the party’s internal processes unfold ahead of the 2028 cycle. He said Asiedu Nketia’s reported positioning creates a structural conflict of interest that could fracture trust within the party.

“You can’t be a referee and a player,” Mubarak said, capturing the essence of his argument in a single phrase.

Mubarak went further, questioning Asiedu Nketia’s approach to internal consultation. He argued the chairman had publicly projected himself as someone who does not prioritise consensus-building, a quality he considers essential for any leader seeking to unify the party. He cited the late former Presidents John Evans Atta Mills and Jerry John Rawlings as examples of leaders who governed and led through consultation.

The former MP also took issue with comments he said showed insufficient deference toward President John Dramani Mahama, arguing that a sitting chairman owes the sitting president a level of institutional respect.

Mubarak’s remarks come at a time of growing debate within the NDC over the boundary between a chairman’s constitutional duties and personal political ambition. Asiedu Nketia’s ongoing national tours have fuelled speculation about his presidential intentions, though no formal declaration has been made. A recent Africa Policy Lens survey placed him at over 31 percent support among NDC constituency executives, making him one of the frontrunners in the emerging succession race.

Mubarak warned that the situation risks becoming destabilising for the party if the concerns are not addressed by leadership early enough.