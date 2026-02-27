MTN’s US$6.2bn IHS Towers Deal Adds Muscle to Ghana’s Network Push

MTN Ghana’s promotion to major subsidiary status within the MTN Group this month arrives backed by what analysts describe as the most consequential infrastructure move in the group’s history, the acquisition of the remaining 75 percent stake in IHS Towers, one of Africa’s largest tower infrastructure companies, in a deal valued at approximately USD 6.2 billion.

The Ghana visit came weeks after MTN completed the IHS Towers acquisition, deepening the group’s control over the physical infrastructure underpinning its network operations across its 16 markets. For Ghana specifically, that ownership change is significant. MTN Ghana already leases tower space from IHS across its existing network of approximately 5,000 active sites, meaning the acquisition effectively converts a recurring cost into a captive infrastructure asset.

The IHS deal coincides with a major capital acceleration in Ghana. MTN Group will allocate over USD 1.1 billion in capital expenditure over the next three years to strengthen network infrastructure and enhance customer experience, a significant acceleration from the USD 1 billion invested over the preceding five years.

MTN Ghana chief executive Stephen Blewett disclosed plans to roll out at least 500 new network sites in 2026 alone, compared to just 50 sites built in 2025 and between 25 and 30 in 2024. “Now we are moving to 500 sites in a single year,” he said, describing the shift as a direct response to quality of service demands from customers.

MTN Group Senior Vice President Ebenezer Asante noted that the Ghana business had withstood significant macroeconomic shocks over the past decade, including high inflation, currency depreciation and domestic debt restructuring, while continuing to invest in infrastructure and pay dividends. That resilience, analysts say, is precisely what made the case for Ghana’s elevation to the group’s top tier alongside Nigeria and South Africa.

NewsGhana has separately published the full account of MTN Ghana’s elevation to major subsidiary status and the USD 1.1 billion investment announcement.