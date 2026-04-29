MTN’s Mensah-Poku Urges Africa to Seize the AI Moment

Angela Mensah-Poku, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at MTN Ghana, has challenged business and technology leaders across Africa to move beyond conversation and take deliberate action in deploying artificial intelligence (AI) to drive economic transformation and inclusion.

She made the call at the 4th Annual Chief Technology and Innovation Officers (CTIO) Roundtable Africa, held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra. The forum, hosted by MTN Business in partnership with Keynote Africa, brought together industry leaders, technologists, and policymakers under the theme “AI and the Future of Business: Driving Inclusion, Sustainability and Industry Transformation.”

Mensah-Poku described the current wave of technological change as one of the most consequential shifts since the Industrial Revolution. Citing International Monetary Fund (IMF) projections, she noted that AI could reshape up to 40 percent of jobs globally, redefining roles rather than simply eliminating them, and could contribute trillions of dollars to the world economy by 2030.

She was direct about Africa’s place in that story. “We are not a footnote; we are a chapter still being written, and we are the ones holding the pen,” she said.

On MTN’s own direction, Mensah-Poku was equally clear. “We are not here to simply sell connectivity. We are here to build the digital backbone of a thriving Ghanaian and African economy, one that leaves no business behind.” She pointed to tools such as mobile money as examples of how digital infrastructure is already empowering small-scale traders while also serving large enterprises.

The MTN executive argued that sustainability and ethical AI must be treated as business imperatives, not obligations. AI, she said, can reduce emissions, detect fraud, close service gaps, and expand access to healthcare. “The technology exists; the only question is whether we have the will to deploy it,” she added.

Addressing attendees directly, Mensah-Poku urged them to see themselves as architects of change and to leave the forum with concrete commitments. “Come with your curiosity. Disagree if you will, but make sure you leave with at least one thing you will do differently.”