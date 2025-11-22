MTN’s Bayobab Honored at 2Africa Cable Completion Ceremony

Bayobab, MTN (Mobile Telephone Networks) Group’s digital infrastructure arm, received recognition at a Cape Town ceremony marking the completion of 2Africa, the world’s longest subsea cable system. The event highlighted Africa’s expanding role in global connectivity infrastructure.

The 45,000 kilometer system, spearheaded by Meta and constructed over nearly six years, represents the first subsea cable to connect East and West Africa in a continuous loop while extending to the Middle East, South Asia and Europe. Spanning 50 jurisdictions, the project demanded constant regulatory and technical adjustments to meet delivery timelines.

Mazen Mroué, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Group Digital Infrastructure, accepted the award on behalf of MTN and Bayobab. He described the project as a statement of intent demonstrating what can be achieved when global technology leaders and African champions unite with purpose. The executive emphasized that the infrastructure will define the next chapter of Africa’s growth story, connecting the continent not just to the world but to its potential.

The system is projected to reshape international bandwidth supply across Africa, with the western segment delivering 21 terabits per second (Tbps) per fiber pair and Mediterranean segments exceeding 30 Tbps per pair due to shorter distances. Total system capacity reaches up to 180 Tbps on key segments. Bayobab projects the new capacity could contribute as much as $36.9 billion to Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) within two to three years of commercial activation, supporting job growth, innovation hubs and digital services adoption.

With landings in more than 33 countries, 2Africa is designed to enable connectivity for as many as 3 billion people, representing over 30 percent of the global population. That scale became possible only through coordinated efforts across governments, regulators and private sector players, according to the consortium.

Mroué noted that MTN views connectivity as the foundation of Africa’s digital future. Through Bayobab, the company brings infrastructure capability and network reach serving over 300 million subscribers across 16 African markets. He added that Bayobab’s cable footprint of nearly 135,000 kilometers strengthens the continent’s readiness for digital transformation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven applications.

The project pushed the limits of subsea engineering, deploying advanced Spatial Division Multiplexing (SDM) technology with up to 16 fiber pairs per cable. The cable is twice the capacity of older systems and incorporates undersea optical wavelength switching, allowing dynamic bandwidth allocation to meet demand from cloud services, data centers and AI workloads. Engineers increased burial depth by 50 percent and rerouted sections to avoid hazards such as hot brine pools and Congo Canyon turbidity currents.

More than 35 offshore vessels were deployed during the installation phase, amounting to nearly 32 years of vessel operations, while dedicated shore end operations required additional inshore vessels. The consortium includes Bayobab, Meta, center3, China Mobile International (CMI), Orange, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone Group and West Indian Ocean Cable Company (WIOCC).

The celebration event was held at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town and concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing consortium members for their collaboration.