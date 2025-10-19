MTN Y’ello Ladies Network Embarks on Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in Accra

As part of efforts to promote early detection and healthy living, the MTN Y’ello Ladies Network organized a Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in Accra to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event brought together hundreds of employees from MTN Ghana, along with partners and stakeholders, creating a strong sense of unity and shared commitment to promoting health, wellness, and early detection of breast cancer.

Empowering Women Through Health and Leadership

The Chief Finance Officer of MTN Ghana and Chairperson of the Y’ello Ladies Network, Antoinette Kwofie, said the initiative was not just about walking but about raising awareness and funds to help in the fight against breast cancer.

“We are raising funds to create awareness and to remind women to check themselves regularly,” she said. “It is important that we stay on top of our health, and we at the Y’ello Ladies Network are proud to champion this cause.”

Kwofie explained that the Y’ello Ladies Network was inaugurated in March this year during International Women’s Month. Since its launch, the network has hosted a number of sessions focused on development and health covering topics that women need to be conscious of both in the workplace and at home.

“We have had a number of engagement sessions around development, some of the things that women need to be conscious of in the workplace. We have had health sessions talking about conditions that are peculiar to women so we can be healthy for our families, our companies, and our nation,” she said.

She added that the network’s target is to raise GH₵100,000 for breast cancer awareness, support, and education across communities.

“We want the issue about breast cancer awareness to go far and wide, for us to go into our communities to educate women so that many of us do not fall prey to this disease or die from it,” she said.

The Chief Finance Officer noted that the Y’ello Ladies Network has created a supportive environment for women to share challenges and encourage one another to aspire to leadership positions.

“So far, it has been great. We have seen more women putting up their hands for positions of responsibility,” she said.

The Steering Committee, made up of women leaders, has introduced leadership training sessions to develop a strong cadre of female leaders who can take on more roles within the organization.

“The Steering Committee has come up with fantastic programs and will undergo leadership training so that by the time they hand over the baton to the next set of leaders, we know that we have created a cadre of strong women leaders who can, in future, lead this great organization,” she said.

Kwofie expressed optimism that the initiative will produce more women in senior leadership roles, including the first female CEO of MTN Ghana.

She emphasized that the network stands for empowering, inspiring, guiding, and coaching women to achieve their dreams and contribute meaningfully to society.

She also commended the strong turnout of both women and men at the event, highlighting the importance of inclusion.

“We had our male counterparts because we cannot succeed as women without the support of our men,” she said.

Promoting Early Detection and Wellness

Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, Adwoa Wiafe, said the Breast Cancer Awareness Walk forms part of MTN’s broader employee wellness and inclusion agenda.

“So today we are here to do a breast cancer sensitization walk. As you all know, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and all over the world, we celebrate and commemorate that month to remember those who are suffering from breast cancer,” she said.

She explained that the initiative was designed to promote early detection and preventive measures among staff and the general public.

“We are here to talk about prevention how can we ensure early detection to be able to prevent it? A lot of people are suffering from breast cancer. So, this month’s activities are meant to draw attention to the disease and its effects, and to discuss how we can prevent it,” she said.

According to her, the walk is also about promoting exercise and togetherness while highlighting issues that affect women’s health.

“This activity allows us to exercise, to draw attention to the ravages of breast cancer, and to discuss how we can support employees to adopt early detection mechanisms self-examination, hospital checkups, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle,” she added.

Wiafe said MTN Ghana continues to encourage staff to prioritize their health throughout the year.

“We have intensified our reminders to employees to go for their annual checkups. Most times when we come to work, we get so busy that we do not prioritize our health,” she said.

She further explained that MTN’s focus this year has been on employee wellbeing, adding that the company has introduced wellness programs aimed at reducing stress and promoting a healthy work-life balance.

“This year has been really focused on employee wellbeing, ensuring that the employee is at the centre. We are thinking about our health, we are thinking about everything that concerns them,” she stated.

Adwoa Wiafe also used the occasion to encourage women to take early detection seriously. “Early detection is key. Let’s all take our checkups seriously our self-checks and hospital visits to be able to prevent breast cancer or deal with it early if detected,” she advised.

She clarified that while the MTN Y’ello Ladies Network is a women-led group, it embraces inclusivity.

“Yes, we are leading this initiative, but it is by no means limited to us. You can see our male counterparts here as well. At MTN, we encourage inclusion. One of our key tenets is inclusion, and so our men are standing solidly behind us we are in this together,” she said.

Building an Inclusive and Supportive Workplace

Acting Chief Human Resource Officer of MTN Ghana, Abdullah Ibrahim, commended the Y’ello Ladies Network for championing women’s empowerment and inclusivity, noting that diversity remains a key pillar for MTN.

“Diversity and inclusion is a pivotal pillar for MTN Ghana, and it encompasses a lot of things, including what we are doing today creating awareness around breast cancer,” he said.

He explained that MTN’s diversity and inclusion policy covers hiring more women and persons with disabilities, including those in wheelchairs and the visually impaired.

“Our inclusivity encompasses all these people and how we bring them in. As men, we say the women are our better half. We have to create an enabling environment where they can thrive, feel supported, be promoted, and elevated,” he added.

Ibrahim acknowledged Antoinette Kwofie as the sponsor of the Y’ello Ladies Network program, crediting her leadership for engaging partners and sister companies to participate in the initiative.

“We have our resource partners, technology partners, and sister companies like MTN Mobile Money Limited and aYo Insurance all participating because it’s such an important cause,” he said.

He also praised the strong turnout of men at the event, describing it as encouraging.

“There’s a start to everything, and this is the beginning. The Y’ello Ladies Network walk was inaugurated this year, and it’s encouraging to see the number of men participating. Next time, we will mobilize even more of them,” he said.

Driving Gender Balance and Leadership Opportunities

Ibrahim emphasized that while the initiative is led by women, it is not limited to them. “Supporting women also means elevating them. That’s the bigger message we need to carry across,” he noted.

He also pointed out that MTN is increasing women’s participation across all levels, starting from internships and national service to graduate development programs.

“We give a greater proportion of our internships and national service placements to women because if we don’t bring them in at the beginning, we won’t find them in senior positions later,” he said.

He revealed that women’s representation in MTN Ghana has improved from 38% to 43%, with a target to reach 50% by 2030. “Our aim is to cross 50% by 2030, and we believe we are well on course to achieving that,” Ibrahim said.

He encouraged men to continue supporting women’s initiatives while understanding that promoting women’s growth ultimately strengthens society as a whole.

“For us, this is about building meaningful careers and creating an environment where women can thrive and be supported,” he concluded.

After the walk, participants were taken through aerobics and other fitness techniques.

The MTN Y’ello Ladies Network Breast Cancer Awareness Walk drew participants from across MTN Ghana and its partner organisations. The event combined education, exercise and fundraising as the company continues to promote empowerment, inspiration, guidance and mentorship for women within the business and in the wider community.