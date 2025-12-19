MTN Y’ello Ladies Network Donates GH₵200K to Support Breast Cancer Care at Korle Bu

The MTN Y’ello Ladies Network has donated a total of GH₵200,000 towards breast cancer awareness and treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, as part of its continued commitment to community health and social support.

The donation was made following a Breast Cancer Awareness-sponsored walk organised in October. The initiative brought together MTN staff, business partners, vendors and bankers, who contributed towards the cause.

The total amount raised was later matched by MTN Ghana to increase the impact of the intervention.

Out of the GH₵200,000 raised, GH₵50,000 was donated to Breast Care International (BCI) to support public education, early detection and awareness programmes.

The remaining GH₵150,000 was presented to the Breast Surgery Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to settle medical bills for 14 breast cancer patients who are undergoing treatment.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Antoinette Kwofie, Chief Finance Officer of MTN Ghana and Chairperson of the Y’ello Ladies Network, said the initiative reflects MTN’s belief that its success is closely linked to the wellbeing of the communities in which it operates.

She explained that the Y’ello Ladies Network remains committed to supporting breast cancer awareness and patient care on a yearly basis, especially during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

She added that the group will continue to mobilise resources and also encourage partners to support future initiatives.

Ms Kwofie noted that the funds were raised through collective effort and expressed appreciation to staff and partners who contributed.

She further called on corporate organisations, MTN partners and customers to support breast cancer awareness and help reduce the financial burden faced by patients and their families.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the hospital, Dr. Josephine Nsaful, a General Surgeon at the Breast Surgery Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, described the support as timely and important for patients who may otherwise struggle to complete their treatment.

She explained that the funds will support 14 selected patients from the beginning to the end of their treatment, covering costs that are not fully absorbed by the National Health Insurance Scheme.

These include surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which are often expensive for patients.

Dr. Nsaful disclosed that the Breast Surgery Unit recorded nearly 600 new breast cancer cases in the past year, adding that the hospital continues to receive a high number of patients each year.

She noted that while the hospital does not turn patients away, many still present with advanced disease due to fear, misinformation and stigma.

According to her, although advanced breast cancer is difficult to treat, the hospital has in recent years seen an increasing number of patients reporting early, leading to better treatment outcomes and long-term survival.

She also observed that breast cancer among Black women often occurs at a younger age and may be aggressive.

However, she stressed that early detection and prompt treatment can still lead to recovery and allow patients to return to normal life.

Dr. Nsaful further addressed the issue of stigma, noting that many patients delay seeking medical care because of fear of being judged or misunderstood.

She emphasised that breast cancer is not contagious, not spiritual and not a curse, and encouraged families and communities to support patients emotionally and practically.

She advised the public to avoid discouraging patients from seeking medical care and urged people to support those diagnosed by accompanying them to hospital visits and offering encouragement throughout their treatment journey.

She called for stronger partnerships among corporate bodies, health institutions and civil society organisations to support breast cancer awareness, early detection and patient care in Ghana.

The Kwadwo Bonnah, Head of Public Relations and Communications at Breast Care International (BCI), expressed appreciation to the MTN Y’ello Ladies Network for the donation, describing it as a source of hope for women currently battling breast cancer as well as survivors and their families.

He said the donation goes beyond financial support, as it sends a strong message of solidarity to patients and reinforces the importance of corporate involvement in the fight against breast cancer.

Mr. Bonnah called on more corporate organisations to support breast cancer awareness and patient care, noting that sustained support is needed to reduce late detection and improve survival rates across the country.

Benita Ogbonna, an 8-year breast cancer survivor and BCI representative, shared her personal journey, describing the trauma of losing her mother and facing her own diagnosis in 2018. She encouraged women to seek early medical care and to rely on professional and psychological support.

“My experience has taught me the importance of awareness and early detection,” Ms. Ogbonna said. “Survivors like me work every day to educate others, and with the right support, people can live fully after a breast cancer diagnosis. I want to encourage everyone to speak up, get checked, and support each other through this journey.”