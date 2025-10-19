MTN to Showcase 5G Applications and Digital Platforms at MWC Kigali 2025

MTN Group will participate in Mobile World Congress (MWC) Kigali, taking place from October 21 to 23, 2025 at the Kigali Convention Centre in Rwanda, where it will demonstrate advanced connectivity applications and engage in high level discussions on Africa’s digital transformation. The GSMA hosted event brings together government, industry and technology leaders to explore how digital innovation can unlock inclusive growth across the continent.

As a founding partner of MWC Africa, MTN’s participation underscores its commitment to accelerating digital transformation by building networks and platforms that deliver value today while advancing technologies that will shape tomorrow. President Paul Kagame of Rwanda will formally open the three day event, signaling the political importance African governments attach to digital infrastructure development.

Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita will deliver the opening keynote titled “Africa’s Future First: Determining the Path to a Digital Future,” exploring Africa’s position at a pivotal point in its digital evolution. The keynote will examine opportunities and challenges shaping this growth phase, from the usage gap that persists even as broadband coverage expands to the rise of 5G, fintech and generative AI, with unique mobile subscribers projected to exceed 700 million by 2030.

Beyond the keynote, MTN’s leadership will participate in high level panels and roundtables discussing infrastructure investment, fintech, AI adoption, online safety, and the continent’s connected future. The sessions reflect growing recognition among policymakers and industry leaders that connectivity alone isn’t sufficient without practical applications that drive economic activity and improve livelihoods.

MTN’s exhibition stand will offer an immersive experience showcasing the company’s platform ecosystem, demonstrating how advanced networks connect with practical digital tools. Core platforms including MoMo, Bayobab and Chenosis will be profiled for their roles in financial inclusion, continental connectivity and developer enablement through open APIs.

The stand will also feature the MTN Skills Academy, a capacity building initiative that has attracted over 228,000 learners who have completed more than 97,000 learning activities. The academy offers free digital skills training across multiple African markets, addressing the gap between technology availability and workforce readiness that constrains digital economy growth.

In collaboration with Ericsson, MTN will demonstrate 5G enabled applications to illustrate real time, low latency capabilities across sectors. The showcases include HADO, an augmented reality game debuting in Africa that demonstrates how low latency supports interactive learning, remote clinical support and skills training alongside entertainment.

A 5G enabled robotic dog will demonstrate how connected technologies can enhance safety and efficiency in inspection and monitoring across mining, utilities and energy industries. Ray-Ban Display smart glasses featuring neural gesture control will illustrate future possibilities in accessibility, workforce productivity and interaction with digital services.

Together, these showcases highlight what real time, reliable connectivity can unlock for Africa, pointing to broader access to essential services, safer and more efficient industry operations, and productivity gains across education, health, agriculture, energy and manufacturing.

The demonstrations represent MTN’s strategy of linking connectivity investments with tangible use cases that can scale across diverse African markets, where infrastructure gaps, regulatory complexity and purchasing power constraints demand solutions tailored to local realities rather than transplanted wholesale from developed economies.