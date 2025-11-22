MTN Supports Nigeria South Africa Investment Dialogue

MTN joined senior policymakers and business leaders in supporting the Nigeria South Africa Presidential Trade and Investment Breakfast Dialogue held in South Africa on 21 November, an event aimed at strengthening economic ties between Africa’s two largest economies ahead of the G20 Summit.

The dialogue, convened by the Nigerian High Commission and themed “Driving Sustainable Investment, Innovation and Inclusive Trade,” brought together ministers, state governors, South African chief executives and investors to explore new avenues for collaboration in trade, industrial growth and cross border investment.

MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ralph Mupita said the company’s participation reflects its commitment to regional integration and Africa’s economic advancement. Strengthening the economic ties between Nigeria and South Africa is essential for boosting intra African trade, attracting quality investment and accelerating industrial development, he said. Infrastructure, both digital and physical, will continue to be the engine of this progress, according to Mupita. He added that the engagement underscores a shared belief that working together can create an Africa that is more resilient, more competitive and better positioned to seize global opportunities.

MTN noted that the dialogue aligns with its Ambition 2025 strategy, which focuses on expanding digital and financial inclusion and creating enabling environments for investment and business growth across the continent. The telecoms company has emphasized that its strategic plan centers on leveraging connectivity infrastructure and technology platforms to lead digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Adebayo Olawale Edun, told participants that Nigeria remains firmly committed to attracting investment. Nigeria is open for business, safe for investment, he said. His remarks reflected the administration’s push to position the country as a competitive destination for foreign capital and private sector engagement.

Sanyade Okoli, Special Adviser to the President on Finance and the Economy, outlined the administration’s target to grow gross domestic product (GDP) by 7 percent by 2027 and expand employment opportunities. She said achieving this requires improvements in macroeconomic fundamentals, governance and regulatory reforms, infrastructure expansion and access to capital. She added that platforms like the dialogue are crucial because they connect policymakers, investors and private sector leaders driving these reforms.

The investment session also featured several Nigerian state governors, including leaders from Kaduna, Zamfara, Nasarawa, Osun, Plateau, Niger, Enugu, Gombe and Katsina, who outlined opportunities across their regions in agriculture, manufacturing, infrastructure and services. The presence of multiple state executives highlighted Nigeria’s decentralized approach to attracting investment and demonstrated regional commitment to economic development.

MTN said it will continue to support initiatives that deepen regional cooperation and contribute to shared prosperity across the continent. The company’s involvement in the dialogue reflects its positioning as a major corporate actor in African economic integration efforts and its ongoing investments in connectivity and digital infrastructure across multiple markets.