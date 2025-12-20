MTN Suncity Festival Closes with Musical Concert in Sunyani

The 2025 MTN Suncity Festival concluded Saturday night with a vibrant musical concert at Sunyani Children’s Park, drawing hundreds of excited revelers from across the municipality to cap a successful two week lineup of community centered activities.

The concert featured an impressive roster of artists who delivered energetic performances. Rap artist Amerado commanded the stage with a set that sent the crowd into a frenzy, while Kokoo, Abbi Ayizam and Alka Youngest thrilled fans with captivating stagecraft and hit songs. Rising talents Blackboi, Kwaku Hydro and PHM also showcased exceptional artistry.

Patrons described the night as pure entertainment, praising MTN and Suncity Radio for bringing top tier performers closer to the people. The atmosphere was electric with cheers, dances, flashing lights and a community united in celebration.

The musical concert crowned a festival that combined entertainment with community development. Over the past two weeks, the MTN Suncity Festival engaged residents through a community football competition, a spirited health walk and a highly impactful free medical screening that benefitted over 500 people.

Teams from various communities showed sportsmanship on the football pitch, while the health activities promoted wellness and early detection of illnesses. The festival received an endorsement when Sunyanimanhene Odeefour Ogyeamansan Boahen Kokor II made appearances at some events to commend MTN and Suncity Radio for prioritizing the health, entertainment and unity of the people.

For many, this year’s festival stood out for its blend of fun, fitness, culture and community empowerment. Residents expressed appreciation for the variety of activities, noting that MTN’s continuous investment in the Suncity Festival fosters social cohesion and provides a platform for local talent to shine.

The festival affirmed MTN’s commitment to entertainment, wellness and social engagement in the Bono Region. The combination of medical screening, sports competition, health walk and musical entertainment demonstrated the company’s holistic approach to community development beyond telecommunications services.

Local music scene observers noted that rising talents like Blackboi, Kwaku Hydro and PHM proved that Sunyani’s music scene continues to grow in strength and promise. The platform provided by the festival offers emerging artists valuable exposure and opportunities to perform alongside established names.

The free medical screening that served over 500 people addressed critical health needs in the community, providing residents with access to early detection services and health consultations. Health walks encouraged physical fitness and wellness awareness among participants.

Community football brought together teams from various neighborhoods, promoting sportsmanship and healthy competition. The two week duration allowed the festival to reach different segments of the Sunyani community through diverse programming.

With the curtains drawn, Sunyani is already buzzing with anticipation for next year’s edition. The memories of music, laughter, fitness and togetherness remain from another successful MTN Suncity Festival celebrated in grand style.