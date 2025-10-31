MTN Strengthens Community Engagement Through Media, Stakeholder Forum In Elmina

The leadership of Mobile Telephone Network (MTN) Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering stronger relationships with the media and community stakeholders through a dedicated engagement forum held in Elmina, in the Central Region.

In his welcome address, David Elinam Woasey, MTN’s Central and Western Sales Manager, emphasized the company’s dedication to open dialogue, transparency, and collaboration. He noted that such forums provide an opportunity to update stakeholders on MTN’s strategic plans and achievements since its inception, while also strengthening ties with the media fraternity.

Mr. Woasey added that the forum serves as a platform for MTN to listen to the expectations and concerns of the media and community stakeholders regarding access to information and service delivery. He expressed optimism that such engagements would enable the company to adopt innovative approaches to meet customer needs.

Prince Owusu Nyarko, Senior Manager for MTN Ghana’s South-West Business, outlined several digital solutions introduced to enhance customer convenience. These include the installation of the MoMo and MyMTN apps, which he encouraged all users to download to enjoy their full benefits.

He further disclosed that MTN has rolled out both home and business broadband services in Kasoa and Cape Coast, aimed at improving connectivity for subscribers in the Central Region. Mr. Owusu Nyarko also highlighted MTN’s contribution to job creation, noting that over 25,000 merchants and 30,000 mobile money agents operate across the region.

Janet Quarshie, Senior Manager for Retail Experience, announced MTN’s ongoing expansion of service centers nationwide to reduce the challenges customers face in accessing services. She introduced two new service models—“self-service” and “commercial service”—designed to improve network and service accessibility.

The self-service model empowers users to meet their needs via mobile apps, while the commercial service model provides expert support from trained MTN personnel. She revealed that MTN operates 67 service branches in addition to its regional offices across all 16 regions.

Michael Gbowonyo, General Manager for Internal Audit and Forensics, highlighted MTN’s corporate social responsibility initiatives. These include the construction of classrooms, dormitories, and ICT centers for schools and prisons, support for blood banks at Cape Coast Teaching Hospital and Winneba Trauma Hospital, full scholarships for thousands of tertiary students and 200 teachers, and donations to traditional councils during festivals. MTN’s “Yellow Care” initiative also supports infants in hospitals.

However, Magnus Cofie, General Manager for Network Operations, expressed concern over the destruction of MTN’s fiber cables by road contractors and illegal sand and gold miners. He also cited battery theft as a major operational challenge. Mr. Cofie appealed to the media to help raise public awareness about the impact of such activities on network infrastructure.

Nurideen Kobina Essah, Deputy Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the Central Region, commended MTN for organizing the forum, noting that it allows the company to improve its services and address shortcomings. He also praised MTN’s efforts to expand broadband access but urged the company to consult the EPA and relevant authorities before undertaking projects that could provoke public concern.

Mr. Essah used the occasion to caution citizens against viewing illegal mining as the sole environmental threat. He identified indiscriminate waste disposal into water bodies as another major pollutant and called on the public to desist from such practices.

Kingsley Nana Boadu, Central Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association, lauded MTN for being the only telecom company to organize such a media engagement in the region. However, he appealed to MTN to extend its support to journalists, similar to its assistance to students and other groups.