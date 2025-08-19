MTN South Africa Trims Forecast Amid Fierce Market Competition

MTN South Africa is tempering its financial expectations as it navigates a tough local market.

The telecom giant has lowered its medium-term revenue growth outlook, pointing to intense competition and ongoing pressure on consumers’ wallets.

In its latest half-year results, the group revised its service revenue guidance downward. The company now anticipates low-to-mid single-digit growth, a step back from its previous mid-single-digit forecast. Its expected profit margin has also been adjusted to a narrower range.

The numbers reveal a clear split in performance. While the broader MTN group saw strong growth driven by a remarkable turnaround in Nigeria, the South African operation lagged significantly. Service revenue there inched up just 2.3%, with voice sales even declining. The enterprise division was a lone bright spot with double-digit growth.

To address the challenges, MTN is making a leadership change. Charles Molapisi is stepping down as CEO of the South African unit and will be replaced by Ferdi Moolman, a former head of MTN Nigeria. Group CEO Ralph Mupita stated that reviving growth will be a key focus, with particular attention on the prepaid customer segment. The company is betting that targeted efforts can help stabilize its performance in its home market.

