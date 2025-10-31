MTN SMEGA Awards 2025: Yesli Ice CEO Emerges Overall Best SME of the Year

The Chief Executive Officer of Yesli Ice, Rita Aku-Shika Diabah, has been named the Overall Best SME of the Year at the MTN SMEGA Awards 2025, held at the Marriott Hotel in Accra.

Diabah’s remarkable performance on the night also earned her three additional awards: SME Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, Production Innovation Category, and Food and Beverage Category, cementing Yesli Ice’s position as one of Ghana’s most dynamic and innovative enterprises.

The MTN SMEGA Awards, powered by MTN Ghana, celebrate exceptional Ghanaian entrepreneurs and small businesses demonstrating innovation, resilience, and excellence in the digital age.

This year’s edition attracted government officials, diplomats, business leaders, and innovators, all united in recognizing the pivotal role of SMEs in Ghana’s economic transformation.

India-Ghana SME Collaboration Strengthened

The High Commissioner of India to Ghana, Shri Manish Gupta, who graced the event as Guest of Honour, lauded Ghana’s entrepreneurial energy and reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, innovation, and capacity development.

“Tonight, we celebrate the resilience and indomitable spirit of Ghanaian enterprise,” he said. “Across the country, I have met hardworking men and women who, despite challenges, continue to create, build, and inspire hope. They represent the true spirit of innovation.”

He praised MTN Ghana and the organizers for providing a platform that amplifies entrepreneurship and drives sustainable growth.

The envoy highlighted the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ghana in July 2025 as a turning point in bilateral relations, marking the start of a comprehensive partnership spanning trade, investment, and digital innovation.

“This partnership is among the most significant for India in West Africa. It will diversify engagement across key sectors especially technology, finance, and industrial growth,” he noted.

India-Ghana trade, he revealed, currently stands at $3 billion, with plans to double it to $6 billion within five years. Over the past two decades, Indian investors have injected $2 billion into Ghana’s economy, with an additional $1 billion committed through government credit and capacity-building programmes.

Shri Gupta also announced a doubling of India’s scholarship allocation for Ghanaian students under the Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) and higher education initiatives bringing the total to 500 fully funded scholarships.

“Our development partnership is rooted in mutual trust. India is not just a partner; we are fellow travelers in Ghana’s development journey,” he affirmed.

Citing India’s example, he stressed the transformative role of SMEs, noting that MSMEs contribute 30% of India’s GDP, 45% of exports, and employ 250 million people.

He further disclosed ongoing discussions between India and Ghana to link India’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) with Ghana’s Interbank Payment and Settlement System (GHIPSS) to facilitate real-time cross-border digital transactions.

“Over 80% of India’s banking transactions happen in real time. We’re ready to share this experience with Ghana to deepen financial inclusion and enhance SME competitiveness,” he said.

MTN Reaffirms Commitment to Empowering SMEs

Angela Mensah-Poku, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at MTN Ghana, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to empowering Ghana’s SMEs through innovation, technology, and partnership.

“Today, we celebrate the resilience and hard work of our micro, small, and medium enterprises. You are the thinkers, builders, and risk-takers who drive national progress,” she said.

She emphasized the crucial role of women in entrepreneurship, revealing that 44% of Ghana’s SMEs are owned by women.

“We cannot talk about job creation or national development without SMEs and without women. To every woman leading change, we salute your determination and strength,” she added.

Mensah-Poku also outlined MTN’s SME-focused initiatives, including MTN aYo Bima and MTN Agyapa, which provide affordable data, microloans, health insurance, and business training.

“Solutions like MoMo for Business are helping entrepreneurs formalize their operations, manage payments, and access finance to grow sustainably,” she noted.

She underscored the need for cross-sector collaboration to accelerate SME growth.

“No single company can do it alone. Progress depends on collaboration between government, the private sector, and entrepreneurs. Together, we can build the growth story that defines Ghana’s future,” she said.

SMEGA Ghana Expands Global Partnerships

The Head of SMEGA Ghana, Kwesi Ofori Jnr, commended MTN Ghana, sponsors, and partners for their continuous support since the inception of the awards in 2013.

“Through this platform, many businesses have grown into regional and global brands. We’re grateful to MTN and all partners for keeping Ghana’s SME ecosystem vibrant,” he stated.

He revealed several new international initiatives aimed at expanding Ghanaian SMEs’ presence in India, China, and parts of Europe, and highlighted that over 67 SMEs have benefited from digital and technical training through the MTN partnership.

Ofori Jnr also acknowledged new collaborations with Fidelity Bank, StarLife Insurance, and other partners helping to build a more resilient SME sector.

“Together, we are building a stronger and more prosperous SME future,” he said. “Every nominee here is a winner we are shaping a collective journey of growth, access, and opportunity.”