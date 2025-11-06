MTN SME Accelerate Explores Growth Strategies for Family Businesses

MTN SME Accelerate Explores Growth Strategies for MTN Ghana, through its SME Accelerate platform, has hosted an insightful webinar aimed at empowering entrepreneurs to strengthen and sustain family-owned businesses through innovation, sound governance, and legacy planning.

Held under the theme “Building Legacies That Last,” the virtual session brought together successful business owners, next-generation leaders, and industry experts to explore strategies that enable family enterprises to adapt, grow, and thrive in an evolving business environment.

Hosted by Korkui Selormey, the panel featured two prominent Ghanaian family businesses — FC Beauty Group and Rose Aluminium Company Ltd. — with both founders and their successors sharing powerful insights into managing growth, transitions, and leadership dynamics.

A central topic of discussion was the delicate process of transitioning leadership from the founding generation to the next. Founders Dr. Mrs. Grace Amey-Obeng of FC Beauty Group and Madam Vivian Serwaa Adu of Rose Aluminium emphasized that successful succession must be intentional and rooted in trust.

Madam Serwaa Adu recounted how her transition was seamless because she made a deliberate choice to trust her son, Mr. Barima Yaw A. Osei-Bonsu, with the company’s leadership. “If you are not ready to let go, what happens to that business if you fall?” she asked. “It’s better that you start now, when you are alive, and see that business you’ve adored move on to a better stage.”

Dr. Amey-Obeng echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of strategic alignment. She explained that she guided her three children into business roles that matched their talents and educational backgrounds, creating distinct yet collaborative business units under the FC Beauty Group.

The next-generation leaders shared their personal experiences of stepping into leadership.

Mr. Osei-Bonsu revealed that he initially disliked the factory environment, only developing interest after gaining manufacturing experience abroad. “I realized the immense value in taking over a proven business model rather than starting from scratch,” he said. Upon joining, he introduced key innovations such as an ERP system for integrated sales and inventory management and established new distribution depots, which significantly boosted sales.

Mrs. Barbara Shika Obeng-Kamara of FC Beauty Group underscored the importance of humility and continuous learning for young entrepreneurs. “Go humble; be like a sponge to soak so much. Then you can mix your ideas with what you’ve learned from them,” she advised.

She explained how she infused science and innovation into the company by restructuring product formulations and leveraging digital tools for real-time customer feedback.

The discussion also delved into broader issues affecting business growth in Ghana, particularly for women leaders. Both founders reflected on their journeys in male-dominated sectors such as manufacturing and finance, encouraging women to overcome internal fears, strengthen governance, and pursue available funding opportunities.

The panelists agreed that longevity in business depends on strong core values. For Rose Aluminium, these values include consistency, integrity, and faith—what Madam Serwaa Adu described as the ever-present “God factor.”

In one of the most reflective moments, Mr. Osei-Bonsu shared lessons from a leadership misstep. “Coming from the UK, I wanted to bring that [Western management] style here, but it was a terrible mistake—it wasn’t appreciated,” he said, admitting that maintaining professional distance is sometimes necessary to preserve business harmony.

Closing the session, the panelists encouraged business owners to embrace failure as a teacher and to cultivate patience and perseverance as key ingredients for building lasting legacies.

MTN Ghana used the platform to reaffirm its commitment to supporting SMEs with practical digital tools and resources. The company showcased solutions such as MTN Business Eye, a smart surveillance system accessible via *5060#, which offers 24/7 monitoring and real-time alerts for enhanced business security.

Additionally, MTN highlighted the MTN Ajumapa Bundle, designed specifically for women entrepreneurs. The package—also available through *5060#—offers competitive data and voice bundles, free on-net calls on Mondays, and business insurance coverage of up to GHS 8,250.

Through the SME Accelerate initiative, MTN Ghana continues to empower small and medium enterprises with digital solutions and capacity-building platforms that enable them to remain competitive and resilient in a fast-changing economy.