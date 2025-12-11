MTN Savanna Fest Health Walk Draws Huge Community Participation in Tamale

The 2025 MTN Savanna Fest Health Walk recorded an impressive turnout on the streets of Tamale as hundreds of residents, youth groups, fitness enthusiasts, and MTN staff joined the procession to promote wellness, fitness, and community unity ahead of this year’s festival.

The walk, which followed the route Jubilee Park > Agric Traffic Light > Vodafone Lane > Taxis Rank > Jubilee Park, formed a major highlight of MTN Ghana’s broader Savanna Fest celebration. The annual event seeks to deepen community engagement and inspire healthy living among people across the Northern Region.

Participants, clad in MTN-branded fitness gear and their keep-fit attire, moved through the principal streets with excitement as they engaged in aerobics, brisk walking, and lively interactions.

The vibrant display of yellow created a festive atmosphere, drawing residents from homes and shops to cheer on the procession.

At the end of the walk, participants were treated to free health screening, where medical professionals conducted checks for blood pressure, blood sugar levels, body mass index, and other basic health assessments.

The initiative ensured that community members not only stayed active but also received essential health information and early detection support.

MTN officials explained that the health walk and screening form a crucial part of the Savanna Fest’s objective of promoting holistic wellbeing—combining sports, entertainment, wellness, and community bonding.

According to organizers, engaging directly with communities through such activities reinforces MTN’s commitment to improving lives beyond telecommunications.

This year’s walk once again demonstrated the strong connection between MTN and the people of Tamale, as the company continues to use the Savanna Fest as a platform to encourage healthier lifestyles, foster unity, and strengthen its relationship with the communities it serves.

The successful event set the perfect tone for the rest of the Savanna Fest celebrations, underscoring MTN Ghana’s dedicate ion to building stronger, healthier, and more vibrant communities in the Northern Region.