MTN Returns to Profit as African Markets Stabilize

MTN Group has swung back into profitability for the first half of 2025, powered by resurgent data and fintech demand across its African footprint.

Africa’s largest telecom operator posted earnings of $0.36 per share, reversing last year’s $0.14 loss during the same period. Service revenue climbed 23.2% to $5.69 billion, with fintech and data services growing by over 36% each.

CEO Ralph Mupita pointed to calmer currency winds as key to the turnaround. The Nigerian naira steadied after 2024’s steep plunge, while Ghana’s cedi gained against major currencies. “Phased price adjustments in Nigeria, effective this quarter, lifted MTN Nigeria significantly,” Mupita noted. EBITDA margins widened to 44.2%, pushing core earnings up 42% to $2.53 billion.

Yet challenges linger. MTN South Africa saw mere 2.3% service revenue growth amid cutthroat prepaid competition. While fintech booms elsewhere, its home market struggles to gain ground.

The rebound signals resilience after 2024’s currency shocks, but MTN’s reliance on volatile markets remains a reality. Can it sustain momentum while reigniting growth in South Africa? Investors will watch cost controls as inflation cools regionally.