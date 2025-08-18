MTN Reshuffles Leadership as Strategy Focus Intensifies

MTN Group has expanded key executives’ roles in a major shake-up, elevating Ghana’s Selorm Adadevoh to Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer while repositioning former MTN Ghana CEO Ebenezer Asante as Vice President for Ghana, Southern and East Africa.

The moves signal MTN’s drive to sharpen execution of its “Ambition 2025” plan.

Adadevoh, previously Chief Commercial Officer, now steers group-wide strategy after transforming MTN Ghana through regulatory challenges and growth surges. Industry watchers see his rapid ascent—from Ghana CEO to expanded group role in under two years—as a potential runway to MTN’s top position. Asante shifts from Senior VP of Markets to oversee three critical regions, leveraging his deep operational experience.

Separately, MTN South Africa CEO Charles Molapisi returns as Group CTIO, while MTN Nigeria’s Karl Toriola adds Francophone Africa to his duties. CFO Tsholofelo Molefe now handles M&A, reflecting heightened dealmaking priorities.

The restructure, effective November 1, 2025, streamlines leadership around three pillars: connectivity, fintech, and digital infrastructure. “These changes strengthen our delivery engine for a fast-evolving landscape,” MTN stated, confirming the board’s push to accelerate strategy beyond 2025.

Yolanda Cuba steps up as MTN South Africa deputy CEO, while Ismail Jaroudi leads special projects alongside heading MTN Dubai. For Adadevoh and Asante both battle-tested in Ghana’s volatile market, the promotions test their capacity to replicate success at continental scale.