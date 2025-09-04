MTN Offers Special Data Packages for Cape Coast Festival

MTN Ghana has announced special data packages for customers attending the 2025 Oguaa Fetu Afahye celebrations in Cape Coast, aimed at enabling festival-goers to stay connected during the traditional gathering.

The telecommunications company presented GH₵70,000 in cash sponsorship to the Oguaa Traditional Council on Wednesday while offering free complimentary data packages to all subscribers in the area. The support package includes discounted data rates and bonus data for customers purchasing specific bundles during the festival period.

Prince Owusu Nyarko, Western and Central Regional Senior Manager of MTN, disclosed the promotion during the donation ceremony, describing the initiative as part of the company’s annual support for the traditional celebration. The promotion enables customers to share their festival experiences on social media platforms while maintaining connectivity throughout the event.

The donation breakdown includes GH₵40,000 to the Afahye planning committee, GH₢30,000 to the traditional council, and additional airtime worth GH₢2,000 plus refreshments for festival organizers. MTN will also host entertainment events including a gaming night on Friday and musical concert on Saturday at Chapel Square.

“MTN has a good relationship with the traditional council so every Afahye, we come and pay homage,” stated Nyarko, emphasizing the company’s commitment to supporting local traditions and fostering community relationships.

The Oguaa Fetu Festival, celebrated annually on the first Saturday of September, marks the end of a devastating plague in Cape Coast’s history and remains a vibrant tradition that honors ancestors while driving economic activity through tourism. This year’s celebration includes the grand durbar scheduled for Saturday, September 5, 2025.

The festival has attracted international attention, with the Olu of Warri Kingdom from Nigeria, Ogiame Atuwatse III, welcomed to Cape Coast by the Oguaa Traditional Council ahead of the celebrations. The presence of international dignitaries underscores the festival’s regional significance and cultural importance.

MTN plans to establish service points at strategic locations throughout Cape Coast to provide products and services during the celebrations, ensuring improved customer experience for festival attendees. The company emphasized its role in supporting Ghana’s cultural heritage while leveraging technology to enhance traditional celebrations.

Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of Oguaa, received the donation on behalf of the Traditional Council and expressed gratitude for MTN’s continued support. The traditional leader also urged the telecommunications company to maintain its commitment to improving service delivery for customers.

The special data offerings reflect growing trends in digital engagement during traditional festivals, as participants increasingly document and share their experiences through social media platforms. MTN’s initiative recognizes the intersection between cultural celebration and digital connectivity in contemporary Ghana.

The telecommunications sector’s support for traditional festivals demonstrates corporate Ghana’s recognition of cultural events as significant economic drivers. Festival tourism contributes substantially to local economies, particularly in historical cities like Cape Coast where cultural heritage attracts both domestic and international visitors.

The Fetu Afahye celebration traditionally features processions, cultural performances, and religious ceremonies that honor the community’s ancestral heritage. This year marks the 61st edition of the festival since its modern inception, with the theme “Innovative to Elevate: Harnessing” reflecting contemporary approaches to traditional celebrations.

MTN’s comprehensive support package represents continued private sector investment in Ghana’s cultural sector, demonstrating how telecommunications companies contribute to preserving and promoting traditional heritage while expanding their customer base through community engagement initiatives.