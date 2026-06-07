MTN Nigeria Sets June Deadline for KPMG-Audited Data Tracker

MTN Nigeria will launch a subscriber data monitoring portal before the end of June, the company pledged at a Lagos forum on Saturday after subscribers pressed hard over billing accuracy.

KPMG has independently validated the portal and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has completed a regulatory review of it, company officials disclosed at the event. Once live, subscribers will track their own data consumption directly through MTN’s app and service platforms.

The commitment came at a session branded “Data on Trial,” held at the company’s Ikoyi, Lagos headquarters and moderated by television personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. Structured as a courtroom hearing, the event brought together subscribers, content creators, journalists and network engineers to examine how MTN measures, bills and allocates mobile data.

Chief Executive Officer Karl Toriola attributed most data depletion complaints to background app activity, including automatic backups, software updates and cloud syncing, rather than any manipulation by the network. He told the forum Nigerian data prices rank among the four cheapest worldwide, a claim consumer advocates have rejected.

Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer Tobe Okigbo said: “The portal will be ready before the end of the month.”

Chief Technical Officer Yahaya Ibrahim apologised for poor network experiences, saying customer experience remains the company’s highest priority, though he argued that absolute service perfection is a constant battle against environmental variables. He cited infrastructure vandalism, fibre cuts and power failures as persistent obstacles.

Toriola disclosed that MTN spent approximately N900 billion on network expansion in 2025 and plans to increase that figure to over N1 trillion in 2026, covering radio network upgrades, transmission infrastructure and fibre expansion.

The forum follows years of complaints from subscribers who claim their data bundles are depleted faster than usage justifies. Those complaints sharpened after the NCC approved a 50 percent tariff increase in January 2025. Toriola said the company was on the verge of shutting down sites before the adjustment was made.

The company did not disclose at Saturday’s session whether the portal will grant subscribers access to raw billing logs or display only company-curated data summaries, leaving a central accountability question from the day’s proceedings unresolved.