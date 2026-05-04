MTN Nigeria Posts Near 170% Profit Jump in Strongest Quarter Since 2019

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has delivered one of its best financial performances in years, posting a pre-tax profit of ₦546.4 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, a 169.6 percent increase on the same period a year earlier and its second-strongest quarterly result since 2019.

Service revenue climbed 41.8 percent year on year to ₦1.498 trillion, the highest quarterly haul the company has recorded in years, while profit after tax came in at ₦355.5 billion, nearly three times what the telco earned in the first quarter of 2025. Earnings per share rose 166 percent to ₦16.95, equivalent to roughly 30 percent of the company’s full-year figure for 2025, a signal to analysts that annual earnings could comfortably surpass last year’s total if the momentum holds.

Markets responded immediately. MTN Nigeria’s stock climbed more than six percent in a single session following the results, pushing its market capitalisation to ₦15.96 trillion and cementing its position as the most valuable company on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Data remained the clearest engine of growth. Data revenue surged 56.2 percent to ₦827.2 billion, supported by a 9.5 percent rise in active data subscribers to 55 million, a 5.5 percentage point increase in smartphone penetration to 66.2 percent, and average monthly consumption reaching 14.3 gigabytes per subscriber. The company added 2.3 million revenue-generating subscribers during the quarter, bringing its total base to 89.5 million.

Fintech also moved sharply higher. Revenue in that segment rose 77.9 percent to ₦64.2 billion. Excluding the impact of XtraTime, the company’s airtime credit product temporarily suspended following new consumer lending compliance requirements, core fintech revenue expanded 190.6 percent, driven by stronger deposit balances and growing uptake of advanced financial services. Mobile money customer deposits held under MoMo Payment Service Bank nearly doubled within the quarter, rising from ₦9.8 billion to ₦18.9 billion.

A foreign exchange gain of ₦33.3 billion reversed a ₦5.5 billion loss recorded in the same period last year, providing further lift to the bottom line. The company also reduced its total borrowings from ₦527.7 billion at end-2025 to ₦377.7 billion by March 31, 2026, and confirmed it has fully repaid all foreign currency-denominated debt, eliminating its direct exposure to dollar interest rate movements.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) grew 68.1 percent, with EBITDA margin expanding 8.7 percentage points to 55.3 percent, in line with the company’s medium-term target of a mid-to-high 50 percent margin range. Free cash flow rose 55.6 percent to ₦326.5 billion, and the company closed the quarter with a positive net cash position of ₦129.0 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Karl Toriola attributed the result to disciplined cost management and structural demand. “Despite a challenging cost environment, strong operational discipline kept operating expenses well contained, delivering meaningful operating leverage,” he said. “EBITDA increased by 68.1%, and EBITDA margin expanded by 8.7 percentage points to 55.3%.”

Capital expenditure excluding leases jumped 92.8 percent to ₦390.3 billion as the company continued expanding network capacity and rolling out fibre-to-the-home and fixed wireless access infrastructure. Management said capex intensity is expected to ease in the second half of the year.

The results mark a decisive turn from two difficult years. MTN Nigeria recorded a net loss of approximately ₦953 billion in 2024 as naira devaluation hammered earnings. The subsequent stabilisation of the currency and regulatory approval for tariff adjustments in early 2025 laid the groundwork for the recovery now fully visible in the Q1 2026 numbers.

Risks remain on the horizon. Rising diesel prices, with Dangote Refinery lifting its pump price to ₦1,800 per litre in the same week the results were released, could weigh on EBITDA margins by 1.8 to 2.0 percentage points in the second half should average costs remain elevated. The suspended XtraTime service also adds regulatory uncertainty to the fintech outlook, even as the broader segment accelerates.

Toriola said the company expects service revenue growth to normalise from the second quarter as the base effects of mid-2025 price adjustments become fully annualised. MTN Nigeria maintains its medium-term guidance of at least low-20 percent average service revenue growth.