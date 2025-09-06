MTN Nigeria Plans US$625 Million Network Expansion Amid Economic Headwinds

MTN Nigeria will invest approximately $625 million in 2025 to upgrade its network infrastructure and expand service capacity nationwide, Chief Executive Officer Karl Toriola announced Thursday, despite significant financial challenges faced by Nigeria’s telecommunications sector.

The massive capital expenditure commitment comes as Africa’s largest telecom operator seeks to maintain its competitive edge while navigating harsh macroeconomic conditions that left the company cash-flow negative in 2024.

Toriola told journalists that the N1 trillion investment reflects MTN’s commitment to enhancing customer experience through network quality improvements measured by independent benchmarks including crowdsourced speed tests and third-party reports.

“In 2025, we are investing about $625 million in capital expenditure to improve quality of service,” Toriola stated. “We outspent our competitor nine to one on capacity and quality, and over time, customers naturally migrate more of their spend to the better provider.”

The telecommunications giant’s investment strategy targets wallet share growth, acknowledging that Nigerian consumers typically use multiple SIM cards for redundancy while concentrating spending on providers offering superior service quality.

Under Toriola’s leadership, MTN Nigeria has rebounded strongly, posting a net profit of ₦414.9 billion ($271 million) in the first half of 2025, reversing a ₦519.1 billion ($339 million) loss in the previous year.

However, the CEO revealed the severe financial pressures that nearly crippled the sector during 2024’s currency crisis. “In 2024, we were making a loss and were cash-flow negative. We had to borrow to keep the lights on as the naira moved from $1 = ₦450 to $1 = ₦1,600,” he explained.

Toriola warned that without the ability to adjust tariffs in line with inflation and currency fluctuations, Nigeria’s telecommunications industry risks collapse. He advocated for automatic tariff adjustments similar to those in developed markets.

“In developed markets, tariffs automatically adjust with inflation. Nigeria must adopt the same model if we want a resilient sector,” he emphasized, calling for policy reforms to ensure sector sustainability.

The MTN executive stressed that stable policies, regulatory clarity, and improved foreign exchange access are crucial for attracting the billions required to expand Nigeria’s digital infrastructure, including fiber rollout and data center development.

“Capital doesn’t care whether you are Nigerian or foreign — it goes where it gets the safest and best returns,” Toriola stated, highlighting the importance of creating investor-friendly conditions.

The investment announcement demonstrates MTN’s confidence in Nigeria’s long-term telecommunications market despite current economic challenges affecting the broader industry.

MTN Nigeria’s network expansion plans align with the company’s broader strategy to maintain market leadership while preparing for increased data demand and emerging technologies across Africa’s most populous country.

The substantial capital commitment comes as telecommunications operators across Africa seek to balance infrastructure investment needs with financial sustainability amid volatile economic conditions and regulatory pressures.

For Nigerian consumers, the investment promises improved network quality and expanded coverage, though questions remain about how service improvements will affect pricing structures in an inflation-sensitive market.

The telecommunications sector’s financial struggles highlight broader challenges facing foreign investors in Nigeria, where currency volatility and policy uncertainty can significantly impact returns on capital-intensive projects.

MTN’s ability to secure financing for such substantial investments suggests continued confidence from international capital markets in the company’s Nigerian operations despite macroeconomic headwinds.

The network expansion initiative represents one of the largest telecommunications infrastructure investments announced in Nigeria this year, potentially setting benchmarks for competitor spending and service quality improvements.