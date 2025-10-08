MTN MoMo Strengthens Fraud Awareness as Ghana’s Cashless Economy Expands

MTN MoMo Limited has rolled out a nationwide sensitisation campaign dubbed “Shine Your Eye” to curb mobile money fraud and strengthen public confidence in Ghana’s fast-growing digital financial ecosystem.

The initiative, which targets traders, small business operators and everyday users of mobile money, forms part of efforts to promote safer transactions and sustain growth in the country’s cashless economy.

Mr. Abdul-Majeed Rufai, Senior Manager, Fintech Channels at MobileMoney Limited, MTN Ghana, said the company’s goal was to ensure that every user, particularly those in the informal sector, had the knowledge and tools to prevent fraud.

“Mobile money has become the backbone of Ghana’s digital commerce, supporting thousands of SMEs daily. Education remains one of our strongest weapons against fraud that threatens trust in this system,” he said.

He also said the company had realised that radio and television awareness alone were insufficient, prompting the decision to take the campaign directly to communities across all 16 regions through interactive engagements.

Mr. Rufai explained that small business operators, who rely heavily on MoMo for daily payments, remained the most vulnerable to fraud. Many of these entrepreneurs handle dozens of transactions daily, making them prime targets for increasingly sophisticated scams.

“Many market women and artisans now receive and make payments through MoMo. If they lose money to fraud, their businesses suffer directly. That is why we are focusing on community education,” he said.

The outreach includes drama skits and live demonstrations showing how scammers operate, helping customers understand and identify red flags in real scenarios. This hands-on approach has proven more effective than traditional media campaigns in reaching informal sector workers who may have limited literacy or digital experience.

Analysts have observed that mobile money transactions are a key driver of Ghana’s financial inclusion and SME growth, with total value surpassing GH¢3 trillion in 2024. MTN MoMo’s latest initiative, therefore, plays a crucial role in safeguarding liquidity flows within the informal sector, ensuring that entrepreneurs, traders, and small service providers can operate confidently in the digital space.

Mr. Rufai cautioned customers against fraudsters who pose as MTN representatives during promotions, urging the public to remember that the company never requests money from customers to redeem prizes.

“All official calls from MTN come through 0244 300 000. No employee or agent is authorised to ask for a customer’s PIN or OTP,” he said.

He further revealed that fraudsters have recently shifted to social media, using platforms such as WhatsApp to impersonate individuals and solicit funds. This new wave of digital deception has caught many unsuspecting users off guard, particularly those who trust messages appearing to come from family members or close associates.

“Fraudsters now hack accounts and message people’s contacts pretending to be them. We are advising everyone to verify before sending money,” he said, adding that MTN MoMo blocks millions of fraudulent attempts each month through its enhanced digital security systems.

Mr. Rufai reminded customers of the “three golden rules” for mobile money safety: never share your PIN or OTP with anyone, never allow another person to transact on your behalf, and never approve any transaction you did not initiate.

He said adhering to these principles would protect individual users and the broader mobile money ecosystem, which remains vital to Ghana’s economic recovery and financial inclusion goals. The stakes are particularly high for small businesses that have built their entire payment infrastructure around mobile money platforms.

“Our commitment is not just to secure transactions, but to build the confidence that allows digital payments to power small businesses and economic growth,” he added.

The “Shine Your Eye” campaign forms part of MTN MoMo’s wider financial literacy and consumer protection drive, aligned with Ghana’s national agenda for a secure, inclusive, and technology-driven economy.