MTN MoMo Gathers Regulators and Experts for Digital Finance Policy Forum

MobileMoney LTD will bring together Ghana’s financial sector leadership on Wednesday to discuss regulatory frameworks for digital credit and digital assets. The annual fintech stakeholder forum, set for October 15 in Accra, arrives as the Bank of Ghana prepares guidelines that could reshape how Ghanaians access mobile loans and digital investment products.

This year’s event carries particular significance given recent regulatory developments. The forum will feature research presentations from the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research and IMANI Centre for Policy and Education examining Ghana’s readiness for emerging digital credit and asset guidelines. Their findings could influence how regulators balance innovation with consumer protection in the fast-growing fintech sector.

Mrs. Matilda Asante-Asiedu, Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, will deliver the keynote address. Her participation signals the central bank’s active engagement with industry stakeholders as it shapes policies governing digital financial services. Asante-Asiedu took office in May 2025, bringing extensive experience in banking supervision and financial stability to her role.

The panel discussion features a mix of perspectives from policy advocates, academics, infrastructure providers, and commercial players. Selorm Branttie, Vice President of IMANI Africa, will join Professor Peter Quartey from ISSER, Clara B. Arthur who heads the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems, technology entrepreneur Ethel Cofie of EDEL Technologies, and Sylvia Otuo Acheampong, MobileMoney LTD’s Chief Products and Services Officer.

Shaibu Haruna, CEO of MobileMoney LTD, emphasized the importance of aligning stakeholders on digital finance’s future in Ghana. The fintech space is evolving rapidly, he noted, and innovation must be balanced with strong regulatory frameworks that safeguard consumers while driving growth. The forum provides an opportunity for knowledge exchange and partnership strengthening across Ghana’s digital financial ecosystem.

Mobile lending has become a contentious issue in Ghana and across Africa. Digital loan apps offer convenient access to credit but have faced criticism for high interest rates, aggressive collection practices, and inadequate disclosure of terms. Some borrowers have found themselves trapped in debt cycles, taking new loans to repay existing ones. Regulators are working to establish guardrails without stifling innovation that extends credit to people traditionally excluded from formal banking.

Digital assets present different challenges. While cryptocurrencies and blockchain-based financial products attract interest from tech-savvy Ghanaians, concerns about fraud, money laundering, and consumer protection persist. The Bank of Ghana has taken a cautious approach, requiring clear regulatory frameworks before widespread adoption. The forum’s discussion of digital asset guidelines could provide clarity on what activities will be permitted and under what conditions.

Ghana’s mobile money ecosystem has matured considerably since MTN launched MoMo in 2009. The service now has over 17 million registered subscribers, making it a critical component of Ghana’s financial infrastructure. Many Ghanaians who never had bank accounts now send money, pay bills, and conduct business through their phones. This success creates both opportunities and responsibilities as the platform expands into more sophisticated financial services.

The Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems has played a crucial role in making mobile money more useful by enabling interoperability. Customers can now send money across different networks and between mobile money accounts and bank accounts. This seamless movement of funds drives adoption and increases the value of the entire ecosystem. Arthur’s presence on the panel reflects GHIPSS’s central position in Ghana’s payments infrastructure.

IMANI Africa has been vocal on fintech policy issues, often advocating for market-friendly regulations that encourage innovation while protecting consumers. The research institute’s analysis of digital credit and asset guidelines will likely examine whether proposed regulations strike the right balance or create unnecessary barriers to entry. Their findings could influence policy debates within government and regulatory circles.

ISSER brings academic rigor to the discussion. As the University of Ghana’s flagship research institute for economic and social policy, ISSER studies often inform government decision-making. Professor Quartey’s presentation on Ghana’s readiness for digital finance guidelines will draw on empirical research examining market conditions, institutional capacity, and potential impacts on financial inclusion.

The forum serves as MobileMoney LTD’s flagship platform for dialogue with policymakers, regulators, and ecosystem partners. Previous editions have shaped conversations around financial inclusion, interoperability, and digital transformation. This year’s focus on regulatory frameworks reflects the sector’s evolution from basic money transfer services to complex financial products requiring sophisticated oversight.

Timing matters for these discussions. Ghana’s fintech sector is at a crossroads where regulatory decisions could either accelerate growth or create bottlenecks that push innovation elsewhere. Neighboring countries are also developing digital finance regulations, creating potential for both regional harmonization and regulatory arbitrage if rules differ significantly across borders.

The research presentations from IMANI and ISSER will be crucial. Rather than just hearing from commercial players with vested interests, the forum will include independent analysis of what Ghana’s digital finance guidelines should accomplish and whether current proposals will achieve those goals. This evidence-based approach to policy discussion sets the forum apart from typical industry gatherings.

Consumer protection concerns will likely feature prominently in discussions. Digital credit apps operating in Kenya and Nigeria have faced regulatory crackdowns after widespread complaints about predatory practices. Ghana has the opportunity to learn from these experiences and design regulations that prevent similar problems while preserving innovation that benefits consumers.

The involvement of technology entrepreneur Ethel Cofie adds another dimension. EDEL Technologies works on digital solutions for businesses, giving Cofie perspective on how fintech regulations affect companies trying to adopt digital financial services. Her input could highlight practical implementation challenges that policymakers might otherwise overlook.

MobileMoney LTD’s positioning at the intersection of telecommunications and finance creates unique regulatory complexity. The company operates under both communications and financial sector oversight, requiring coordination between regulators who may have different priorities and approaches. The forum provides space for these conversations to happen with all relevant parties present.

As Ghana’s digital economy expands, the decisions made about fintech regulation will have long-term consequences. Get the balance right, and Ghana could become a regional leader in digital financial innovation that drives economic growth and financial inclusion. Get it wrong, and promising companies might relocate to more accommodating jurisdictions while Ghanaians miss out on beneficial services.

Wednesday’s forum won’t resolve all these questions, but it represents an important step in the ongoing dialogue between innovators and regulators. The quality of that conversation, informed by research and diverse perspectives, will help determine whether Ghana’s digital finance sector reaches its potential.