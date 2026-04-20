MTN MoMo CEO Calls for Shared Digital Credit Blacklist

MTN MobileMoney Fintech Limited Chief Executive Officer Shaibu Haruna has called for a unified credit default framework across Ghana’s digital financial ecosystem, arguing that borrowers who default on one platform should be locked out of all providers until obligations are settled.

Speaking in an interview on Citi FM, Haruna said the current fragmented approach to credit risk undermines the long-term sustainability of digital lending and ultimately harms consumers.

“We need to get into a framework where you default in one environment and then you are locked out of the entire financial ecosystem,” he said.

The proposal signals a shift in how Ghana’s largest mobile money operator views the credit default problem, moving beyond its own platform toward a sector-wide enforcement mechanism. Haruna said better credit scoring models and falling costs of capital would help bring down lending rates over time, but emphasised that structural constraints still drive high prices.

Addressing long-standing criticism that mobile loans remain both small and expensive, Haruna pointed to the risks of unsecured lending, the cost of capital and the challenge of onboarding borrowers with little or no formal credit history.

“We have embarked on a journey of financial inclusion and bringing people into the creditors’ economy. That transition comes with its own underlying challenges,” he said.

The comments come as scrutiny of digital lending rates in Ghana intensifies. Research published in 2025 by the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) at the University of Ghana found that about 40 percent of MTN mobile loan borrowers repay in full, while approximately five percent fail to repay entirely. A separate forum in Accra last year heard calls for the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to introduce a benchmark rate for digital credit, similar to the Ghana Reference Rate (GRR) used by traditional banks.

MobileMoney Fintech Limited completed its separation into a standalone entity in late 2025, a process required under the Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019 (Act 987). The company recorded revenue of GH¢6.0 billion in its 2025 full-year results, with advanced services including lending rising 55.9 percent to GH¢2.0 billion.

Haruna said the company will continue to invest in artificial intelligence tools to improve fraud monitoring and credit assessment, and is in dialogue with agent associations following the recent temporary suspension of approximately 9,000 merchant accounts over suspicious activity patterns.