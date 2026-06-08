MTN mobile money unit seeks first dividend approval

MobileMoney Fintech, the newly separated mobile money arm of MTN Ghana, will ask shareholders on June 12 to approve its first dividend and a new board after a landmark split.

MobileMoney Fintech LTD (MMFL) said the extraordinary general meeting will be held online at 11 a.m. GMT, with shareholders able to take part and vote through a dedicated platform or by phone. At the top of the agenda is a dividend of GHS0.03 a share for the first quarter ended March 31, which the board recommended on April 27. If approved, it would be the first payout since the mobile money business was reorganised. Shareholders will also be asked to let the board declare and pay dividends for the second and third quarters of 2026.

The meeting will seek approval for six directors, subject to clearance from the Bank of Ghana. They are Modupe Kadri, Serigne Dioum, Adekunle Benjamin Awobodu and Antoinette Kwofie as nonexecutive directors, Susan Yawson as an executive director, and Bashirat Odunewu as an independent nonexecutive director. The six previously sat on the board of MobileMoney Limited. Shareholders will further be asked to ratify Ernst & Young as external auditor and to let the directors set its fee for the year.

The EGM is the first since Ghana completed a closely watched restructuring of the country’s largest mobile money operation. MobileMoney Limited was merged into MMFL on March 31 to satisfy the Payment Systems and Services Act of 2019, which requires electronic money issuers to keep at least 30 percent Ghanaian ownership. The new company is held by MTN Dutch Holdings B.V. and the MTN Ghana Fintech Trust, the vehicle set up to carry the stake on behalf of MTN Ghana’s non group shareholders. Ghana is the first market in MTN’s network to finish the separation, with similar moves in Nigeria and Uganda still pending.

The business behind the notice is sizeable. MMFL reported revenue of about GHS6 billion for 2025, up close to 36 percent on the year, and says it has more than 17 million registered users across payments, remittances, savings, lending and insurance linked services. Company chairperson Victoria Bright has said MMFL aims to list on the Ghana Stock Exchange within three to five years, at which point the trust would dissolve and the underlying shareholders would receive direct shares, making it the first standalone mobile money company to trade on the exchange.