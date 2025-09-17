MTN Launches Genova AI Centers Across Africa

MTN Group begins commercial negotiations with US and European partners to build Africa’s largest AI-focused data center network, starting with a $240 million facility in Nigeria that positions the telecom giant to capture Africa’s projected $18.7 billion AI market by 2030.

CEO Ralph Mupita confirmed that MTN has begun construction on the Nigeria facility and expects to finalize international partnerships by year-end, marking the telecommunications company’s boldest diversification beyond traditional voice and data services into high-growth artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The Genova initiative represents MTN’s strategic response to Africa’s AI market opportunity, projected by Statista to reach $4.51 billion in 2025 and grow to $18.7 billion by 2030. The timing positions MTN ahead of global technology giants who have largely overlooked Africa’s emerging AI infrastructure needs.

Mupita revealed that MTN will partner with global co-investors, AI infrastructure specialists, and hyperscalers like Microsoft to accelerate the continental rollout. This partnership model enables MTN to leverage international expertise while maintaining strategic control over Africa’s most ambitious AI infrastructure project.

The Nigeria data center, already under construction, will serve as the template for continent-wide expansion. The business model focuses on leasing AI processing power to African governments and companies, creating recurring revenue streams that could transform MTN’s financial profile from traditional telecommunications to high-margin cloud services.

MTN’s existing infrastructure advantages position Genova for rapid scaling. The company recently launched West Africa’s largest Tier III data center, the Sifiso Dabengwa facility with nine megawatts capacity and cloud infrastructure designed to rival Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. This foundation demonstrates MTN’s operational capability to execute large-scale data center projects.

The strategic timing addresses a critical gap in African technology infrastructure. While global AI investment accelerates, African businesses and governments have relied predominantly on overseas servers, creating latency issues and data sovereignty concerns. Genova’s local processing power promises to reduce these barriers while keeping sensitive data within African borders.

For investors, the initiative represents MTN’s evolution from traditional telecommunications operator to diversified technology infrastructure provider. Mupita emphasized that Genova focuses not only on monetizing existing assets but building for future growth, suggesting the project could significantly expand MTN’s addressable market beyond its current subscriber base.

The economic implications extend beyond MTN’s financial performance. Local AI processing capabilities could accelerate digital transformation across African healthcare, education, agriculture, and financial services sectors. The infrastructure positions African companies to develop AI applications without prohibitive costs associated with international cloud services.

MTN is in advanced commercial negotiations and aims to shortlist scaling partners, indicating the project has moved beyond conceptual planning to active implementation. The company’s commitment to begin operations before competitors establishes first-mover advantages in Africa’s untapped AI infrastructure market.

The success of Genova could reshape Africa’s technology landscape, transforming the continent from AI consumer to AI producer. For MTN shareholders, the initiative offers exposure to one of technology’s fastest-growing segments while leveraging the company’s established African market leadership.

As global technology companies increasingly recognize Africa’s growth potential, MTN’s proactive infrastructure investment positions the company to capture significant value from the continent’s digital acceleration. The $240 million Nigeria investment signals just the beginning of what could become Africa’s largest indigenous AI infrastructure platform.