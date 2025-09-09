MTN Launches First Pan-African Fintech Summit

MTN Group opened its inaugural fintech summit in Johannesburg today, bringing together 300 delegates to shape the future of digital financial services across Africa’s rapidly expanding fintech landscape.

The three-day MTN Fintech Summit runs from September 9-11, 2025, themed “Take-Off” to reflect what organizers describe as a pivotal moment for Africa’s digital finance sector. The gathering convenes regulators, policymakers, fintech innovators, and industry leaders from across the continent and beyond.

The summit positions MTN Group, which operates Africa’s largest fintech platform by scale and reach, to cement its leadership in the continent’s $150 billion fintech sector. With 297 million customers across 16 markets, the telecommunications giant is leveraging its established mobile payments footprint to expand digital financial services.

“Our theme ‘Take-Off’ captures the essence of our current trajectory, a pivotal moment where strategic groundwork meets execution, and innovation meets scale,” said Serigne Dioum, CEO of MTN Group Fintech. Dioum assumed the role on January 1, 2025, after previously leading MTN’s mobile financial services division since joining the group in 2013.

The summit addresses critical challenges facing Africa’s fintech development through two specialized streams: a Regulatory & Policy Forum and a Commercial & Ecosystem Forum. Key sessions focus on regulatory harmonization for mobile money operators, cross-border remittance scaling strategies, and balancing data sovereignty with global compliance requirements.

MTN’s timing reflects broader momentum in African fintech, where mobile money adoption has outpaced traditional banking in many markets. The company’s mobile money platform, MTN MoMo, has become a cornerstone of financial inclusion efforts across its operational territories.

“Our ambition extends beyond commercial objectives to include the advancement of sound regulatory and legal frameworks that support inclusive financial systems,” stated Nikiwe Tanga, Chief Legal Officer at MTN Group Fintech. She emphasized the company’s commitment to fostering trusted digital ecosystems aligned with evolving regulatory standards.

The summit agenda includes discussions on fintech’s role in enabling Africa’s trade facilitation, energy transition financing, and small and medium enterprise development. These sessions reflect growing recognition of digital finance as essential infrastructure for economic growth across the continent.

Africa’s fintech sector has experienced explosive growth, with mobile money transactions reaching record levels as smartphone penetration increases and internet connectivity expands. However, regulatory fragmentation across different countries remains a significant barrier to cross-border financial services.

The gathering comes as MTN faces increased scrutiny from international regulators, including a recent U.S. Department of Justice inquiry into its operations. However, the company continues positioning itself as a key player in Africa’s digital transformation.

Industry analysts view the summit as MTN’s attempt to shape policy discussions while strengthening relationships with regulators across its markets. The company’s fintech ambitions extend beyond traditional telecommunications services into comprehensive digital financial ecosystems.

For participants, the event offers networking opportunities and insights into emerging trends affecting Africa’s digital finance landscape. The presence of international delegates suggests growing global interest in Africa’s fintech potential despite regulatory and infrastructure challenges.

The summit reflects broader competition among African telecommunications companies to capture fintech market share. Rivals including Safaricom and Orange have similarly expanded digital financial services, creating a competitive environment that benefits consumers through innovation and expanded access.

MTN’s fintech strategy focuses on leveraging its existing customer base and distribution networks to offer comprehensive financial services including payments, savings, credit, and insurance products. This approach builds on successful models demonstrated by platforms like Kenya’s M-Pesa.

The three-day program includes panel discussions, keynote presentations, and networking sessions designed to foster collaboration between private sector innovators and public sector regulators. Such engagement has become increasingly important as governments seek to balance innovation with consumer protection.

As African economies continue digitalizing, events like the MTN Fintech Summit play crucial roles in aligning industry stakeholders around common goals for financial inclusion and economic development through technology-enabled solutions.

The summit’s outcomes may influence policy directions and partnership formations that shape Africa’s fintech landscape in coming years, particularly regarding regulatory harmonization and cross-border service integration.