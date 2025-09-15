MTN Launches Continental Programme to Combat African Media Disinformation Crisis

MTN Group unveiled a Pan-African Media Innovation Programme targeting the continent’s escalating disinformation challenges, partnering with the University of Johannesburg and African Editors Forum to strengthen journalism across 18 African markets.

The telecommunications giant launched the 12-week certified curriculum on September 12 at its Johannesburg Innovation Centre, expanding beyond the successful MTN Nigeria programme established in 2022 to address what experts describe as unprecedented threats to Africa’s information ecosystem.

“Africa, like the rest of the world, faces rising levels of fake news, coordinated disinformation, and fragile business models,” according to the programme announcement, highlighting the urgent need for media resilience across the continent.

The initiative arrives as content moderation challenges persist due to lack of moderators fluent in African languages and dialects, making it virtually impossible to police extremist content and misinformation despite growing concerns about foreign interference in African elections.

Nompilo Morafo, MTN Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer, emphasized the connection between digital infrastructure and democratic institutions during the launch ceremony.

“Africa’s digital future depends on both the infrastructure we build and the strength of the institutions that foster trust and accountability,” Morafo stated, linking the programme to broader continental development goals.

The comprehensive curriculum combines online academic modules with hands-on experience in Johannesburg, covering digital transformation, media sustainability, ethics, law, and entrepreneurship. Participants will explore emerging technologies’ impact on information ecosystems through industry masterclasses, newsroom visits, and innovation projects.

The programme targets senior media professionals seeking advanced skills in innovation, digital storytelling, technology, and policy reporting, with access to encrypted communication software for secure journalism practices.

The launch coincided with a visit from Nigerian journalists representing the MIP Alumni Association, symbolizing the transition from national to continental scope. The programme will integrate digital storytelling, fact-checking, data journalism, and ethical reporting in an age increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, addressing critical skills gaps in African newsrooms.

Recent research reveals the scale of disinformation challenges facing African democracies. Social media disinformation campaigns significantly influenced voter behavior in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa’s national elections between 2017-2023, demonstrating the urgent need for enhanced media literacy and fact-checking capabilities.

The University of Johannesburg’s involvement ensures academic rigor while maintaining relevance to newsroom realities. A UJ spokesperson emphasized the programme’s focus on helping journalists “navigate disruption and build sustainable models” essential for the profession’s future.

African Editors Forum representatives welcomed the initiative as providing “a pathway to greater resilience, collaboration, and trust” for independent media across the continent, acknowledging journalism’s indispensable role in democratic governance.

The programme aligns with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 objectives for inclusive, informed, and democratic societies. Regional efforts to protect electoral integrity against misinformation and disinformation have intensified, with recent workshops hosted by ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions addressing similar challenges.

MTN’s continental approach reflects growing recognition of media challenges transcending national boundaries. Foreign powers including Russia, China, and Gulf States have aggressively exploited vulnerabilities in Africa’s rapidly shifting information pathways, according to security analysts.

The initiative represents MTN’s largest investment in media capacity building, extending the company’s role beyond telecommunications infrastructure to supporting democratic institutions. With 288 million customers across 18 African markets, MTN’s platform provides unique insights into continental communication patterns and challenges.

The first cohort of fellows begins in 2026, with applications expected to open across MTN’s operational territories. The programme’s success could establish a model for corporate-academic partnerships addressing information integrity challenges across emerging markets.

As global concerns about AI-generated deepfakes, journalist safety, and media viability intensify, MTN’s Pan-African initiative positions the continent at the forefront of innovative responses to 21st-century information challenges.

The programme’s emphasis on encrypted communication tools and digital security reflects growing awareness of journalist safety concerns, particularly relevant given harassment and threats facing fact-checkers across Africa working to combat disinformation.

By combining corporate resources, academic expertise, and editorial leadership, the Pan-African Media Innovation Programme represents a comprehensive approach to strengthening Africa’s information ecosystem against both domestic and foreign manipulation attempts.