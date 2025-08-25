MTN launches business clinics to boost SME digital adoption

MTN Ghana has launched a series of business training clinics targeting small and medium enterprises as part of efforts to drive digital transformation across the country’s business sector.

The SME Business Clinic brought together over 150 participants in Takoradi recently, including members of dressmaking and tailoring associations, business groups and sole proprietors. The two-day training focused on financial inclusion, bookkeeping and digital tools adoption.

Mohammed Abubakari-Sidick, Senior Manager for SME Sales at MTN, said the initiative addresses a critical gap in digital adoption among small businesses. He emphasized that technology integration is essential for SME competitiveness in today’s market.

“Most SMEs are not taking advantage of digital tools to grow their businesses. For any SME in this country to be where it ought to be, there must be digital adoption and transformation,” Abubakari-Sidick explained.

The clinic has already been held in Kumasi, Tamale and Accra, with the Takoradi session marking the latest stop in the nationwide rollout. Each session brings together entrepreneurs to learn about digital solutions that can accelerate their business operations.

MTN has partnered with organizations including SMEGA and Sanlam Alliance to ensure program sustainability. After training, SMEGA continues engaging participating businesses through structured programs that prepare them for local and international market opportunities.

The telecom company tracks participants after training to monitor implementation of lessons learned. Businesses that successfully apply the training receive additional support opportunities, according to Abubakari-Sidick.

While MTN does not directly provide capital to SMEs, the company helps businesses develop bankable business plans through capacity building initiatives. This approach makes participants more eligible for funding from financial institutions.

MTN’s Mobile Money platform offers six different loan products, including quick loans, to support SME operations. The integration of financial services with business training represents the company’s comprehensive approach to SME development.

Emmanuel Anaman, a sachet water producer who participated in the program, said the training transformed his business outlook. He learned about customer management, challenge resolution and opportunities like MTN Yellow Biz for website creation and business outreach.

“This gives me hope that no matter how small or big a business is, it can grow and be sustained with the right support,” Anaman said.

The SME Business Clinic forms part of MTN’s broader SME Accelerate agenda, which aims to drive innovation, competitiveness and sustainability within Ghana’s small business sector.