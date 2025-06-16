MTN, Journalists Hold Health Walk in Memory of Nana Kwesi Gyan-Apenteng

MTN Ghana, in collaboration with members of the MTN Media Republic, has held a commemorative health walk in honour of the late Nana Kwesi Gyan-Apenteng, former Chairman of the National Media Commission and Board Chair of the Ghana News Agency.

The walk, which took place on Saturday, brought together hundreds of journalists and MTN staff to celebrate the life and legacy of the renowned media figure. It also marked the first in MTN’s biannual health and fitness initiatives for the year.

Participants embarked on the nearly three-hour walk from MTN House, passing notable landmarks including the National Theatre, Accra Sports Stadium, Accra International Conference Centre, Ghana Institute of Journalism, and the Ako Adjei Interchange, before returning to the starting point. The activity concluded with a group aerobics session.

Speaking after the event, Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, Senior Manager for Corporate Communications at MTN Ghana, described the walk as a meaningful tribute to a man who had a profound impact on journalism in Ghana.

“This walk has been worth every step. We spent almost two hours walking and followed it with over 30 minutes of aerobics. Beyond promoting fitness, it was also an opportunity to reconnect with colleagues and honour someone who deeply inspired us,” she said.

Madam Fiagbenu praised Nana Gyan-Apenteng for his unwavering dedication to ethical journalism, describing him as a mentor, coach, and friend to many in the profession.

“He attended almost every event unless he was out of the country. Even in December, during our end-of-year gathering, he showed up briefly despite being unwell. He loved journalism and was deeply committed to this group,” she recalled.

She also highlighted his role in training journalists affiliated with MTN, particularly in creative writing and ethical reporting.

“He never hesitated to offer feedback when a story needed balance or improvement. His passion for excellence and integrity in journalism was unmatched,” she said.

Encouraging young journalists to uphold his legacy, Madam Fiagbenu called on them to embrace values of dedication, excellence, and continuous learning.

“We want the younger generation to reflect those same values—read more, write more, and stay grounded in ethics,” she added.

She further acknowledged his recent publication, Truth Before Speed, which advocates for accuracy and responsibility in journalism.

Afua Serwaa Boateng, Media Relations Advisor at MTN Ghana, also reflected on Nana Gyan-Apenteng’s influence during MTN’s nationwide journalist training programmes.

“One session that stood out for me was on regional journalism. Nana stressed the importance of being a voice for your community. He would say, ‘As a regional journalist, you are the mouthpiece of your region,’” she said.

She noted that he consistently encouraged journalists to localise national issues for their audiences.

“For instance, if the national budget is read in Accra, how does it affect someone in Sankase? He taught us to make stories matter to the people we serve,” she added.

The walk, according to organisers, served not only as a health and wellness initiative but also as a celebration of the enduring impact of Nana Kwesi Gyan-Apenteng—a champion of truth, ethics, and the professional development of Ghanaian journalism.

