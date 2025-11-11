MTN Hails Black Queens’ Spectacular March to WAFCON 2026

MTN Ghana, the leading sponsor of the Black Queens and proud supporter of all the national teams, has congratulated the senior women’s national football team for their spectacular qualification to the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) to be staged in Morocco.

In a statement issued by the telecommunications giant, Mr. Stephen Blewett, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, described the Black Queens’ emphatic 7–0 drubbing of the Cleopatra of Egypt as a testament to their hard work, determination, and unyielding fighting spirit.

“Your spectacular victory is not only a statement of intent but also a reflection of your teamwork and excellence. You have made the nation proud, and we celebrate this outstanding achievement with you,” Mr. Blewett said.

He also urged the team to remain focused and intensify their preparations for the continental showpiece, noting that the task ahead requires even greater dedication and discipline.

“As you look ahead to the tournament in Morocco, we encourage you to stay focused, disciplined, and committed to even harder training. The task ahead is great, but so is your potential,” he stated.

Reaffirming MTN’s continuous support for women’s football and Ghana’s national teams, Mr. Blewett likened the Black Queens’ fighting spirit to the company’s own “Can-Do Spirit,” which symbolizes resilience, belief, and the drive to achieve excellence.

“At MTN, we believe in the Can-Do Spirit — a spirit of resilience, excellence, and belief in possibilities. Just like MTN continues to connect millions and make dreams happen, we have absolute faith and confidence that the Black Queens will rise, shine, and deliver outstanding performances come WAFCON 2026,” the MTN CEO added.

The Black Queens’ qualification marks a remarkable comeback and reignites hopes for Ghana’s resurgence in women’s football on the continental stage.