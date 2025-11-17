MTN Group Reports Strong Revenue Growth for 2025

MTN Group reported a 25.9 percent rise in service revenue for the first nine months of 2025, lifted by strong performances in Nigeria and Ghana.

Africa’s largest mobile operator, with more than 300 million customers across 16 markets, said group service revenue grew 22.6 percent when adjusted for currency movements. MTN Nigeria remained the company’s standout performer, posting a 57.1 percent surge in service revenue, while MTN Ghana recorded 35.9 percent growth, supported by easing inflation and a more stable exchange rate environment.

The Group’s South African unit delivered more modest growth of two percent, as gains in post-paid and enterprise services were offset by persistent pressure in the highly competitive prepaid segment.

Across the business, data revenue climbed 40 percent, driven by an increase in active data customers and continued demand for high-speed services. Fintech revenue grew 35.7 percent, reflecting higher transaction volumes and broader adoption of mobile financial services.

MTN said it invested 27.9 billion rand, equivalent to 1.63 billion United States dollars, in capital expenditure over the period to support network expansion and growth in its commercial operations. The spending has fueled increased data traffic and rising fintech usage across key markets.

The telecommunications giant’s strong performance in West Africa contrasts with challenges in its home market of South Africa, where intense competition continues to squeeze margins. Nigeria’s contribution proved particularly significant, with the country’s large population and growing smartphone penetration creating substantial revenue opportunities.

Ghana’s improved performance reflects broader economic stabilization efforts that have reduced currency volatility and allowed consumers greater purchasing power. The more predictable exchange rate environment has enabled MTN Ghana to plan investments more effectively and maintain pricing stability.

The Group’s customer base rose five percent to 301 million subscribers. This growth demonstrates continued demand for mobile connectivity across diverse African markets despite varying economic conditions and competitive pressures.

Data services have emerged as the primary growth engine for MTN, with customers increasingly consuming video content, using social media platforms, and accessing cloud-based applications. The shift from voice to data represents a fundamental transformation in how African consumers use mobile technology.

Mobile financial services have also gained significant traction, with MTN’s fintech platforms processing billions of dollars in transactions. These services provide banking alternatives in markets where traditional financial infrastructure remains limited, creating financial inclusion opportunities for millions.

Looking ahead, MTN will roll out its artificial intelligence powered digital inclusion initiative with Microsoft in early 2026, expanding access to productivity and learning tools across its footprint. This partnership aims to leverage AI technology to enhance educational outcomes and business productivity throughout Africa.

The capital expenditure program signals MTN’s confidence in long-term growth prospects despite current economic headwinds in some markets. Network investments focus on expanding 4G coverage and beginning 5G deployments in select urban centers.