MTN Group CEO Reaffirms Commitment to Digital Inclusion and Africa’s Tech Future

The Group President and Chief Executive Officer of MTN, Ralph Mupita, has reaffirmed the telecom giant’s commitment to advancing digital and financial inclusion across Africa, stressing that MTN’s mission is to provide dignity, opportunity, and improved livelihoods for millions of people.

Speaking during the MTN Bright Conversations series in Accra, Mr. Mupita revealed that MTN’s services continue to transform lives by empowering small-scale traders, connecting families, and equipping young people with the tools to thrive in the digital economy.

“Our work is about empowering people to build a better life for themselves and their loved ones. We simply leverage technology to deliver opportunities,” he stated.

Strong Growth with Ghana at the Center

Highlighting MTN’s performance in the first half of 2025, Mr. Mupita noted a 4.7 percent growth in subscribers across Africa, pushing the total to nearly 300 million. Mobile money users rose to 62.2 million, while data and digital services also recorded significant growth.

“Ghana played a tremendously important role in this performance. The Group results would not have been as strong without the contribution from MTN Ghana,” he revealed.

Spectrum, Connectivity, and 5G

The MTN CEO emphasized that spectrum is a critical enabler of Africa’s digital future, particularly for services such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and low-latency applications in industries including mining, logistics, and manufacturing.

“We now operate 5G in several of our major markets, but Ghana remains the only one without it. Discussions with regulators on spectrum allocation are ongoing,” he said.

Delivering high-quality home connectivity, through fiber-to-the-home and fixed wireless access, also remains a top priority, he added.

Balancing Affordability and Investment

On the affordability of data and devices, Mr. Mupita acknowledged public concerns but stressed MTN’s long-term strategy. “It’s legitimate for people to demand cheaper services. Our responsibility is to balance affordability with sustainable investment. Phasing out 3G and expanding 4G and 5G will ultimately lower costs,” he explained.

AI and Digital Skills for the Future

Calling artificial intelligence a “foundational technology of the future,” Mr. Mupita urged Africa not to be left behind in the global AI revolution.

“Digital skilling is as fundamental as learning the alphabet. If our young people are equipped with coding, AI, and digital tools, they can create their own businesses and ecosystems,” he said.

He emphasized Africa’s youth dividend as both an opportunity and a risk, stressing that digital skills will be the foundation of future relevance.

Tackling Cybersecurity and Fraud

Mr. Mupita admitted that cybercrime and fraud remain global challenges but assured that MTN is investing heavily in protection.

“We partner with global institutions, deploy advanced AI tools for threat detection, and enforce strict customer identity verification and anti-money laundering processes. Fraudulent transactions remain minimal compared to total volumes, but we will never relent in strengthening our defences,” he assured.

Partnerships for Africa’s Digital Economy

Reflecting on MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy, Mr. Mupita said the company is preparing for the next decade with a focus on three core businesses connectivity, fintech, and digital infrastructure all aimed at improving quality of life for Africans.

He called for stronger partnerships between governments and the private sector to accelerate Africa’s digital transformation.

“Capital flows to where regulation is clear and predictable. Governments can play a crucial role by creating enabling environments, fair spectrum policies, and consistent frameworks that encourage investment. Together, we can unlock Africa’s digital future,” he noted.

Appreciation to Customers

Mr. Mupita also seized the opportunity to express gratitude to MTN’s customers and stakeholders. “To our customers, we say thank you. Your trust drives us to deliver more whether in connectivity, fintech, or digital inclusion. We will always work to stay ahead and serve you in ways that earn your confidence,” he said.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh