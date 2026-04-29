MTN Group Bosses Pocket 38–61% Pay Hikes After Record 2025 Results

MTN Group’s top executives received pay increases of between 38% and 61% in 2025, with Group President and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita collecting his highest single-year package since taking the role in September 2020.

Mupita’s total remuneration for the year reached US$5.94 million, a 53% increase on the US$3.88 million he earned in 2024 and exceeding his previous personal best of just over US$5.5 million recorded for the 2023 financial year. According to MTN’s remuneration report, the bulk of the rise was driven by long-term incentives vesting at a materially higher share price, which climbed from US$7.45 in the 2024 vesting cycle to US$12.10 in 2025.

The biggest percentage increase went to MTN Nigeria Chief Executive Officer and Francophone Africa Vice President Karl Toriola, whose pay rose 61% to US$3.4 million. Group Chief Technology and Information Officer Charles Molapisi received a 59% increase, taking home approximately US$2.5 million. Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Tsholofelo Molefe’s pay rose 55% to US$3.11 million, while Senior Vice President for Markets Ebenezer Asante received a 38% increase, bringing his total to nearly US$3.11 million.

The group also lifted the weighting of company performance in calculating short-term incentives for all executives to 70%, and combined with strong operational outcomes, this drove larger short-term incentive payouts across the executive committee.

The pay rises follow MTN’s strongest set of financial results in more than a decade. Group service revenue rose 22.7% in constant currency to US$13 billion, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before once-off items grew 36.8%, and adjusted headline earnings per share were up 67%. Growth was driven primarily by MTN Nigeria and MTN Ghana, which posted constant-currency service revenue growth of 54.9% and 35.9% respectively. The board declared a dividend of US$0.30 per share, up from US$0.21, and announced a US$358.8 million share buyback programme.

The pay increases come with shareholder scrutiny already elevated. At MTN’s 30th annual general meeting in May 2025, the group’s non-binding remuneration implementation report failed to secure the required 75% shareholder support, with 40.82% of votes cast against the resolution. The report will return to shareholders at the next annual general meeting, scheduled for May 29, 2026.

Remuneration committee chair Khotso Mokhele said the framework is designed to attract, retain and motivate top talent, and remains appropriately aligned to MTN’s strategy, performance and values.