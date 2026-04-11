MTN Ghana’s Digital Chief: Telcos Must Own Data to Power Africa’s AI Future

Telecommunications companies in Ghana and across Africa must move decisively beyond their traditional role as connectivity providers and reposition themselves as data-driven platform businesses if the continent is to compete meaningfully in the global artificial intelligence (AI) economy, according to MTN Ghana’s Chief Digital Officer, Ibrahim Misto.

Speaking in a sidelines interview with The Newscenta at the Rethink Africa Intelligence Conference (RAIC) 2026, held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Misto laid out MTN Ghana’s strategic direction as a company that is deliberately evolving from a pipe for data into an owner of data flows and an architect of intelligent systems.

“MTN is being positioned as a platform business now, beyond just connectivity, owning the data flows of customers and building trusted data systems,” he said. He outlined the company’s progression from a traditional telecom operator into a technology-driven platform company, leveraging its extensive network infrastructure, data capabilities, and strategic partnerships to support innovation and digital transformation across multiple industries.

At the centre of this strategy is what Misto described as an intelligence layer built on top of MTN’s connectivity infrastructure, designed to generate value for both individual consumers and enterprise customers. “We are building the intelligence layer on top of that to be able to monetise. Telcos today and in the future are evolving beyond connectivity to influence how decisions are made and how they can benefit customers,” he said.

The practical expression of this vision, he explained, is the delivery of highly personalised services and AI-powered tools tailored to distinct user needs. “With that intelligence layer, we are able to serve consumers and enterprises better, through personalised services, personalised offers to consumers, and AI as a service to enterprises,” he noted.

However, Misto was emphatic that data monetisation without trust is a strategy with a short shelf life. He stressed that MTN Ghana is committed to ensuring customer data is protected, anonymised and used responsibly, describing trust as a central pillar of the company’s operations. “Monetising data must go hand in hand with keeping trust and ensuring data privacy. That is critical as we build this ecosystem,” he said.

On one of the conference’s central debates, the rising cost of AI infrastructure, Misto was direct in tracing the challenge back to energy. “The cost of intelligence is the cost of energy,” he stated, warning that the rapid expansion of AI-powered data centres would drive energy consumption to levels that require coordinated sectoral responses. He emphasised that reliable and affordable energy remains a critical foundation for powering AI systems and sustaining Africa’s digital ambitions, and that long-term planning in infrastructure development will be essential in ensuring the continent is fully prepared to support the growing demands of artificial intelligence, cloud computing and large-scale digital services.

“This requires collaboration between all stakeholders, regulators, the private sector and the public sector, to ensure sustainable and affordable energy supply to power AI-enabled infrastructure,” he said.

The two-day RAIC 2026 conference was held under the theme “Building Africa’s Intelligence Ecosystem for Sovereignty and Prosperity,” bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, academics, development partners, and innovators to shape Africa’s digital future. Partners at the event included Google, the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (KACE) and the IoT Network Hub.