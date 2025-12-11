MTN Ghana Wraps Up 16 Days of Activism, Strengthens Fight Against Online Abuse

MTN Ghana has concluded its 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence with a renewed commitment to tackling digital abuse.

As part of this year’s campaign, organized in partnership with the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, MTN also rolled out the 2025 edition of its nationwide digital safety initiative to intensify awareness and education on cyberbullying, impersonation, harassment, and other tech-related abuses.

This year’s campaign, themed “UNiTE to End Digital Violence Against Women and Girls,” highlighted the need for stronger collaboration and shared responsibility in addressing harmful online behaviours.

The event, held at the Sacred Heart Technical Institute at James Town, brought together students, educators, law enforcement officers, and MTN officials to promote responsible online behaviour and safer digital spaces.

MTN Calls for Early Education on Digital Safety

MTN Ghana’s General Manager for Sustainability and Shared Value, Mr. Isaac Mate, said the company’s interventions focus on long-term behaviour change among young people.

“This is not just the end of the 16 Days of Activism. We chose to engage students because they grow into the adults who shape society. When they understand gender-based violence at this age, they are more likely to act responsibly,” he said.

He added that the campaign forms part of MTN’s annual sustainability agenda in collaboration with key institutions to ensure lasting impact.

DOVVSU Introduces New Reporting Channels

Director of DOVVSU, ACP Owusuaa Kyeremeh, Esq, emphasised that the fight against all forms of violence continues beyond the 16-day observance.

“Although today marks the end of the 16 Days of Activism, our commitment to ending violence against women, girls, boys and men continues every day,” she said.

ACP Kyeremeh announced new reporting mechanisms to make seeking help easier for the public. “DOVVSU has introduced a toll free number 800 900 to make it easier for victims and witnesses to reach us. We also have a WhatsApp line 055 100 0900 where people can send videos or evidence of abuse directly to us instead of posting them on social media. This allows for faster response and protection,” she said.

MTN Analyst to Students: ‘The Internet Never Forgets’

MTN’s Business Continuity Management Analyst, Mr. Worthy Elijah, urged students to safeguard their personal information and avoid risky online behaviours.

He cautioned against signing into personal accounts on someone else’s device. “If you log in on a friend’s phone and something goes wrong, you’ll be held responsible. Always log out, and never share your password or OTP,” he emphasized.

Mr. Elijah also cautioned against taking and sharing images of others without consent. “Posting someone’s picture without their permission violates their rights. The police can arrest and prosecute you for that,” he said.

Addressing misconceptions about apps like Snapchat, he added, “People think Snapchat posts disappear, but they can be replayed. That means the files remain stored somewhere. The internet never forgets.”

He further warned students against phishing links and fake data giveaways. “MTN will never ask you to click a link for free data. You buy data through *138#. Fake links are how scammers access your accounts.”

He encouraged students to use the internet for learning, creativity and positive engagement while reporting harmful behaviour when they see it.

MTN Ghana says it will continue to work with DOVVSU and other partners to intensify nationwide digital safety education and ensure young people are better equipped to navigate online risks.