MTN Ghana Wins Big at  the 2025 HR Focus Africa Awards

MTN Ghana has been honoured with three major awards at the 2025 HR Focus Africa Conference & Awards, held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The HR Focus Africa Awards, a biennial event organised by HR Focus, recognises and celebrates excellence in human resource practice across the continent.

This year’s conference and awards ceremony was held under the theme “Equity, Innovation & Impact: Reimagining Work and Talent in Africa’s Emerging Future,” highlighting Africa’s leadership in shaping global workplace transformation conversations.

At this year’s event, MTN Ghana received the following accolades:

Best International Organisation in Performance Management

Best International Organisation in Flexible and Remote Work

Best International Organisation in Organisational Culture

In addition, MTN Ghana maintained its position as the Overall Best Organisation, earning a place in the HR Focus Hall of Fame for the sixth consecutive time. The company was first inducted in 2019 and has since upheld its record, reaffirming MTN’s consistent leadership and excellence in human resource management across Africa.

These recognitions underscore MTN Ghana’s unwavering commitment to fostering a high-performance culture, embracing workplace flexibility, and creating an inclusive environment where every employee can thrive. The company remains dedicated to empowering its people, driving innovation, and delivering sustainable value to customers and communities.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Stephen Blewett, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, said: “These awards are a true reflection of the dedication, passion, and excellence demonstrated by our people every day.

At MTN, we believe that our success as a business is built on the strength of our people and the culture we nurture. The leadership and our HR team continue to champion initiatives that inspire innovation, accountability, and collaboration while ensuring every employee has the opportunity to grow and thrive.

I congratulate the HR team for this well-deserved recognition and thank all MTNers for living our values and making MTN a truly great place to work.”

Also speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Abdallah Ibrahim, Acting Chief Human Resource Officer, expressed appreciation to HR Focus Africa for recognising organisations shaping the future of work on the continent.

“MTN is deeply honoured by this recognition. Our people are at the heart of everything we do. These awards inspire us to continue building a people-first culture that empowers employees to innovate, collaborate, and make a positive impact.

We will continue to invest in creating an environment that fosters growth, flexibility, and well-being, ensuring our teams are equipped and motivated to deliver excellence,” he stated.

He dedicated the awards to all MTN staff, acknowledging their continuous support and contribution to the organisation’s success.

Since MTN’s first participation in 2013, the organisation has received a total of 33 awards from HR Focus, including this year’s recognitions — further strengthening its position as an employer of choice and a leader in people and culture across the continent.

About Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana)

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the country’s mobile telecommunications industry, offering subscribers a range of services under Pay As You Go, Pay Monthly, and Mobile Financial Services.

The company is part of the MTN Group, a leader in emerging markets with a clear vision to deliver a bold new digital world to its customers. Guided by its strategy, Ambition 2025: Leading Digital Solutions for Africa’s Progress, MTN Ghana remains committed to ensuring everyone enjoys the benefits of a modern connected life. Scancom PLC is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange.