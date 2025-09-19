MTN Ghana Unveils Digital Future Vision with DigiFest 2025

MTN Ghana has launched DigiFest 2025, a comprehensive month-long festival designed to accelerate digital adoption and showcase artificial intelligence capabilities as the telecommunications giant positions itself as a technology enabler rather than traditional network operator.

The initiative, announced Thursday in Accra, represents MTN’s strategic evolution beyond telecommunications into comprehensive digital services spanning mobile gaming, artificial intelligence education, and enterprise solutions. Chief Executive Officer Stephen Blewett emphasized the company’s transformation into what he describes as a “digital company” rather than merely a telecom provider.

Mobile technology already contributes GH¢94 billion to Ghana’s GDP, highlighting the sector’s economic significance as MTN expands its digital footprint. The festival coincides with MTN’s substantial infrastructure investments, including over $1 billion deployed in Ghana’s digital infrastructure over five years, with an additional $240 million invested this year alone.

The centerpiece of MTN’s digital strategy involves the $25 million Information and Communications Technology (ICT) hub, planned as the first of its kind in West Africa and designed to train over 200,000 people while generating more than 100,000 jobs during its first three operational years.

Chief Digital Officer Ibrahim Misto highlighted artificial intelligence’s transformative potential during the launch, emphasizing how AI is reshaping market dynamics and skill requirements across industries. The festival’s artificial intelligence community sessions specifically target university students and staff to generate interest in MTN’s expanding digital initiatives.

Mobile gaming emerges as a key focus area, reflecting Ghana’s mobile gaming market projection to reach $116.60 million by 2027. Misto described mobile gaming as transcending entertainment to become a platform for creativity, entrepreneurship, and global competition, providing Ghana’s youth with tools to innovate and compete internationally.

DigiFest 2025 features diverse programming including user experience and user interface (UX/UI) hackathons, interactive gaming stations, and demonstrations of the myMTN application. Tech Quiz Fridays provide weekly learning opportunities with rewards, while experiential booths showcase partnerships with technology leaders including Samsung, Huawei, Unotelos, Abena AI, and Smart Home solutions providers.

The festival addresses Ghana’s digital transformation potential, as recent analysis suggests the country’s digital economy could add $3.4 billion and generate 500,000 jobs by 2029. Despite achieving 99% fourth-generation (4G) network coverage, only 62% of available capacity is currently utilized, indicating substantial growth opportunities.

MTN’s strategic positioning aligns with Ghana’s broader digital infrastructure development, as the country maintains mobile phone penetration exceeding 135% and hosts West Africa’s only Tier IV data center alongside several Tier III facilities. The telecommunications environment provides a foundation for advanced digital services expansion.

The Digital Skills Academy component of MTN’s strategy addresses critical workforce development needs as technology sectors expand. Strategic reforms could expand mobile internet adoption to 20.6 million unique users by 2029, compared to 13.1 million currently, creating demand for digital literacy programs.

DigiFest 2025 supports MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy, which emphasizes building inclusive digital empowerment across Ghana’s population. The company’s approach integrates entertainment, education, healthcare, and enterprise solutions through unified digital platforms accessible via mobile devices.

The festival’s timing coincides with growing recognition of gaming’s economic potential in Africa, as demonstrated by recent continental mobile gaming tournaments featuring teams from across the continent. The African mobile gaming tournament concluded recently in Nairobi with 16 participating teams, illustrating the competitive landscape MTN seeks to support domestically.

Enterprise solutions represent another growth area as businesses increasingly adopt digital platforms for operations, customer engagement, and financial transactions. MTN’s comprehensive approach positions the company to capture revenue across multiple digital sectors rather than relying solely on traditional voice and data services.

The month-long festival reflects MTN’s confidence in Ghana’s digital readiness and economic potential while addressing challenges including data costs that remain prohibitive for many users. DigiFest 2025 aims to demonstrate accessible pathways for digital participation across socioeconomic demographics.

MTN Ghana’s digital transformation strategy positions the company to benefit from projected economic growth in technology sectors while contributing to national digital infrastructure development and workforce capability enhancement.