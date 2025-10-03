MTN Ghana, UG Boost Youth Skills for Agribusiness

MTN Ghana Foundation, in partnership with the University of Ghana and Defarmercist Group Limited, has intensified its efforts to tackle youth unemployment by equipping young people for agribusiness through the establishment of a Vegetable Centre of Excellence at the University’s Crop Science Department.

The Foundation has inspected progress at its GHS3 million Vegetable Centre of Excellence, established in May 2025 in collaboration with the University of Ghana’s Crop Science Department and smart agronomic service provider Defarmercist Limited, to provide students with practical farming skills.

The five-acre centre, powered by solar energy, aims to address youth unemployment and promote entrepreneurship in agriculture.

It offers both theoretical and hands-on training in crop production, greenhouse farming, marketing, and agribusiness management. The initiative is designed to provide practical agricultural training, introduce modern farming technologies, and prepare students and young entrepreneurs to build sustainable agribusinesses.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the inspection, Madam Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, said the overall goal is to inspire and equip individuals to venture into agribusiness. She explained that the project responds to the urgent need to create employment opportunities while modernizing Ghana’s agriculture.

“Unemployment remains a major challenge, and agriculture offers young people a chance to create jobs and build businesses. This Centre of Excellence will ensure students gain practical experience that encourages them to go into farming as entrepreneurs,” she said.

The five-acre facility features greenhouses, demonstration farms, and eco-friendly infrastructure powered by renewable energy solutions, in line with MTN’s target of achieving Net Zero emissions by 2040. At least 300 students are expected to be trained in three-month cycles, with opportunities also extended to non-students who demonstrate commitment to farming.

Wiafe noted that the Centre is intended to become a national model for sustainable agriculture. “With limited land available, it is vital that we adopt methods that maximize yields while protecting the environment,” she added. The Centre is expected to be officially launched later this year, with the first harvest timed to coincide with the opening.

Hands-On Training for Agribusiness

Providing technical expertise for the initiative, Co-founder of Defarmercist Group Limited, Charles Agyemang, emphasized the importance of strengthening the practical side of agricultural education. “We want to ensure students don’t just study agriculture in theory, but also gain the skills needed to start and sustain agribusinesses,” he said.

The Centre currently trains 50 students at a time, with capacity to expand to 200. Crops such as lettuce chosen for their short maturity period allow students to quickly see the results of their work, from nursery to transplanting. The training programme also covers crop nutrition, maintenance, and protection, alongside modern innovations such as automated irrigation systems operated through mobile applications.

Beyond technical skills, students are being challenged to design solutions to real farming challenges. Mr. Agyemang explained that these innovations could evolve into products and services that feed directly into the agribusiness sector. “With the right exposure, graduates won’t have to compete for corporate jobs. They can confidently start their own agribusiness ventures,” he said.

A Pilot for National Expansion

Funded by the MTN Foundation and supported by the University of Ghana, the Centre’s location on campus ensures students can easily balance academic study with practical experience. The project will run as a two-year pilot before being evaluated for expansion into other communities across the country.

Mr Agyemang added that the initiative is open to strategic partnerships, particularly with organizations that can introduce advanced solutions such as artificial intelligence to make farming more efficient and appealing to young people.

He urged students nationwide to seize the opportunity: “Take pride in studying agriculture. Exposure makes the difference. Once you have the skills and knowledge, the opportunities in agribusiness are endless.”