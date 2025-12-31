MTN Ghana to Suspend Airtime and Data Sales for VAT Reform System Update

MTN Ghana has notified its customers of an essential service interruption early in the new year, announcing a scheduled maintenance from 12:00 am to 4:00 am on January 2, 2026, in preparation for the new Value Added Tax (VAT) reform tariffs.

The telecommunications giant explicitly warned that during this period, airtime and data bundle purchases will not be possible. The four hour overnight maintenance window will temporarily suspend all recharge and data purchase channels, impacting customers who rely on late night or early morning top ups.

MTN selected the early morning hours to minimize disruption to business activities and daytime economic transactions. The company stated that the upgrade will ensure all network charges accurately reflect the statutory VAT reforms taking effect across Ghana’s telecommunications sector from January 1, 2026.

This includes recharge transactions via Mobile Money using the *170# shortcode, the myMTN application, Electronic Voucher Distributors, and third party banking platforms. Voice calls and existing data bundles are expected to remain functional throughout the maintenance period.

MTN Ghana expressed regret for the anticipated disruption, stating, “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.” The announcement was signed off with the company’s signature tagline, “everywhere you go.”

The VAT reform includes raising registration thresholds for goods dealers from GH¢200,000 to GH¢750,000, exempting thousands of small businesses from mandatory compliance. However, large scale operators like MTN remain fully registered and must implement changes across their entire service infrastructure.

Dr. Martin Kolbil Yamborigya, Commissioner for the Domestic Tax Revenue Division at Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), explained that consumers will now pay 20 percent rather than 21.9 percent on telecommunications services. The recoupling of National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) and Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) as deductible input taxes eliminates cascading tax effects that previously inflated costs throughout service delivery chains.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommended Ghana’s VAT reform as part of fiscal consolidation efforts under the country’s Extended Credit Facility programme. IMF technical assistance emphasized improving revenue efficiency, reducing compliance costs, and aligning Ghana’s tax system with international best practices.

MTN Ghana serves millions of subscribers across voice, data, Mobile Money, and enterprise services. The company’s market position requires maintaining service reliability while implementing mandatory regulatory changes. Any pricing discrepancies arising from incomplete system updates could trigger customer complaints, regulatory scrutiny, and financial penalties.

Customers are advised to purchase any required airtime or data bundles before midnight on January 2 to avoid disruption during the scheduled maintenance period. The company emphasized that all services will be fully operational by 4:00 am, allowing normal transactions under the new VAT framework throughout the business day.