MTN Ghana Thrills Patrons  at Nine Lessons & Carols with Surprise Gifts

MTN Ghana brought the joy of the season to life with its annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, themed “The Heart of Christmas,” on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The event united customers, families, stakeholders, and music lovers for a night of uplifting music, scripture readings, and festive celebration.

The festival, a cherished annual tradition, blended faith, music, dance, and reflection, reminding attendees of the deeper meaning of Christmas beyond the festivities.

The evening unfolded with the reading of the Nine Lessons, a journey through scripture recounting God’s promise, the birth of Christ, and the message of peace and love.

Franklin Sowah of Marketing and Graphic Communications read the First Lesson from Genesis 3:8–15, followed by Charles Nortey Oquaye with the Second Lesson from Genesis 22:15–18. Edwin Ofosu, a visually impaired student of the University of Ghana, delivered the Third Lesson from Isaiah 11:1–9, emphasizing peace and justice, accompanied by the harmonies of the MTN Viva Voices choir

.

Dance With a Purpose (DWP) added a theatrical element, interpreting the Christmas story through expressive choreography, while Sylvia Owusu Ankomah, CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, read the Fourth Lesson from Luke 1:26–35, 38. Gospel singer Joe Mettle led the audience in moments of worship, heightening the spiritual atmosphere.

ASP Effia Tenge (Rtd.) read the Fifth Lesson from Isaiah 9:2–7, proclaiming the birth of the Prince of Peace, and Odaifio Welentsi III, Paramount Chief of the Nungua Traditional Council, delivered the Sixth Lesson from Luke 2:1–7.

The Seventh Lesson, Matthew 2:1–12, was read by Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, followed by an exhortation on love the true heartbeat of Christmas by Rev. Father Ebenezer Botchway.

Anita Akua Akuffo delivered the Eighth Lesson from Luke 2:8–16, recounting the shepherds’ encounter with the angels, and George Ayisi, Head of Sales at Labadi Beach Hotel, concluded with the Ninth Lesson from John 1:1–14, highlighting the Word made flesh.

MTN Ghana Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Blewett, reflected on the company’s journey over the year and expressed gratitude to customers, partners, employees, and stakeholders for their loyalty.

He emphasized MTN’s commitment to shared value, environmental responsibility, and innovation, highlighting the launch of Ghana’s first biodegradable SIM card as part of its sustainability efforts.

Mr. Blewett also shared personal reflections on Christmas as a season of hope, love, kindness, and generosity, encouraging everyone to embrace the joy of the season and create meaningful memories with loved ones.

A key highlight of the evening was a surprise giveaway segment, during which patrons were invited to check their seats for gifts, with several attendees receiving Black Stars jerseys.

Other participants were rewarded with premium gadgets, including iPhone 17 devices, the latest Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy S series smartphones, as well as smartwatches and headphones, after taking part in Christmas-themed activities such as completing biblical quotations and singing carols.

The night concluded with dynamic musical performances from Kwame Eugene, Joe Mettle, and Kofi Kinaata, whose renditions brought energy, reflection, and celebration to the audience, leaving them uplifted and inspired.