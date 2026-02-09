MTN Ghana Targets 7,000 Blood Units in Friday Nationwide Drive

MTN Ghana Foundation and Cal Bank will lead a nationwide blood donation campaign on Friday, February 13, 2026, targeting 7,000 units of blood to support the National Blood Service and regional hospitals across Ghana.

The initiative marks the latest edition of the annual Save A Life campaign, which has collected over 35,000 units of blood since its launch in 2011. Donation centers will operate from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM across all 16 regions, with major collection points at MTN Ghana Head Office, MobileMoney Limited office at the Stanchart Building, and Cal Bank Head Office at Ridge in Accra.

Samuel Bartels, Acting Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Ghana, emphasized the critical need for voluntary blood donations to address ongoing shortages in healthcare facilities. Ghana faces persistent blood supply challenges, with collection rates falling below World Health Organization recommendations.

The Save A Life campaign operates 44 designated centers nationwide to maximize public participation. Members of the public can access the complete list of donation sites on MTN Ghana’s website and official social media platforms.

Blood donations serve critical healthcare needs including supporting women experiencing childbirth complications, children with sickle cell disease and malaria, accident victims, cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, and patients requiring emergency surgeries. The National Blood Service requires steady voluntary contributions to maintain adequate reserves for hospitals throughout the country.

The 2026 edition represents a significant increase from previous campaigns, which targeted between 6,000 and 6,600 units in recent years. The 2025 campaign collected 5,901 units across 42 bleeding centers, while earlier editions mobilized substantial volumes to help save thousands of lives.

Cal Bank joins MTN Ghana Foundation as a partner in the 2026 drive, expanding corporate participation in the annual initiative. The partnership reflects growing recognition among major institutions of the importance of voluntary blood donation to national healthcare delivery.

The MTN Ghana Foundation operates under three focus areas encompassing health, education, and economic empowerment. Since its establishment in November 2007, the foundation has undertaken 178 major projects across Ghana, with the Save A Life campaign serving as one of its flagship health initiatives.

Ghana’s blood collection index remains at 5.8 units per 1,000 people, significantly below the WHO recommended minimum of 10 units per 1,000 population. Voluntary donations accounted for only 45,463 units in 2022, representing 25 percent of national requirements.

The campaign coincides with Valentine’s Day on Friday, traditionally associated with the annual blood drive since its inception. Organizers encourage eligible donors to demonstrate care for their communities by participating at any designated center during operating hours.