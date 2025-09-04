MTN Ghana Sweeps Four Top Investor Relations Awards

MTN Ghana claimed four major honors at the 2025 Investor Relations Leadership Awards Africa, reinforcing its position as a leader in corporate governance and shareholder communications within the telecommunications sector.

The Ghanaian mobile operator secured the overall best investor relations practice award alongside three other prestigious recognitions at the ceremony held at Kempinski Hotel on August 29, 2025. The event was organized by the Governance and Business Boardroom as part of the 5th National Governance and Business Leadership Awards.

MTN Ghana’s comprehensive victory included recognition for its best printed 2024 annual report, while Chief Finance Officer Antoinette Kwofie earned the best investor relations by CFO award. The company’s investor relations professional Jeremiah Opoku was named best investor relations professional of the year.

The awards ceremony celebrated excellence in investor relations across Africa’s capital markets, honoring organizations and individuals who demonstrate exceptional performance in building investor trust and maintaining transparent corporate communications.

“These awards are a true reflection of our commitment to excellence, transparency, and accountability in all that we do,” said Kwofie following the recognition. The CFO emphasized that the achievements underscore her team’s dedication and the collaborative efforts across MTN’s operations in creating shareholder value.

MTN Ghana, which operates as Scancom PLC on the Ghana Stock Exchange, leads Ghana’s mobile telecommunications market with comprehensive services spanning pay-as-you-go, monthly subscriptions, and mobile financial services. The company forms part of MTN Group’s broader strategy dubbed “Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.”

The recognition comes as MTN Ghana continues expanding its digital infrastructure and services across Ghana, maintaining its market leadership position while strengthening relationships with investors and regulatory bodies.

The Investor Relations Leadership Awards Africa specifically targets publicly listed companies, state-owned enterprises, regulators, and investor relations professionals who excel in corporate reputation management and stakeholder communication across the continent’s evolving economic landscape.

MTN Ghana dedicated its awards success to shareholders, acknowledging their continued confidence in the company’s business operations and strategic direction. The telecommunications giant reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high standards in corporate disclosure and investor engagement moving forward.