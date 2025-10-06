MTN Ghana Supports Asogli Yam Festival with GH¢30,000 Donation

MTN Ghana has donated GH¢30,000 to support the celebration of the 2025 Asogli Yam Festival, reinforcing its commitment to cultural preservation and community development.

Other items included airtime worth GH¢2,000 and a drinks hamper for the celebrations.

The donation forms part of MTN’s annual contributions to traditional festivals across Ghana, aimed at strengthening partnerships with local communities and promoting socio-economic growth.

Speaking at the presentation, Mr. Peter Bimpeh, Senior Manager for MTN’s Southeast Business District, said the company was honoured to join the chiefs and people of the Asogli State in celebrating this year’s festival, themed “Together in honesty and purpose, we build a just, peaceful, and prosperous nation.”

He commended the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, for his visionary leadership in advancing development and upholding the dignity of the chieftaincy institution.

“For more than a decade, we have shared in this celebration, and today we once again demonstrate our commitment to supporting the rich Ghanaian culture through the Asogli Yam Festival,” Mr. Bimpeh stated.

The company will also set up experiential centres at strategic locations during the festival to provide customer service and product access.

Mr. Bimpeh noted that MTN supports over 40 traditional festivals across Ghana every year as part of efforts to promote cultural heritage and stimulate local economic activity.

He commended Togbe Afede XIV, the chiefs, and the people of Asogli for their continuous loyalty to the MTN brand, wishing them long life, prosperity, and a successful celebration.