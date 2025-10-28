MTN Ghana Supports 2025 Akuapem Odwira Festival with GH¢30,000

MTN Ghana has donated GH¢30,000 to support the celebration of the 2025 Akuapem Odwira Festival, reaffirming its commitment to cultural preservation and community development.

Other items donated included airtime worth GH¢2,000 and a drinks hamper in support of the festivities.

The Area Sales Manager for the Southeast Business District, Mr. Ransford Gyan, who made the presentation on behalf of the company, said MTN Ghana was honoured to join hands with the Akuapem Traditional Council in supporting a festival that continues to symbolize peace, unity, and cultural pride.

He extended warm greetings on behalf of MTN Ghana’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Stephen Blewett, and the entire MTN family, applauding Okuapeman for maintaining the rich tradition of the Odwira Festival.

“The Odwira Festival holds a special place in Ghana’s cultural calendar. It reminds us of our shared identity as a people who are resilient, united, and proud of our heritage,” Mr. Gyan stated.

He added that as Akuapem prepares to mark the 200th anniversary of Odwira in 2026, MTN Ghana remains committed to partnering with traditional authorities to ensure a celebration that reflects both tradition and transformation.

MTN Ghana also announced plans to set up experiential centres and sales stands at key locations during the celebration to make its products and services more accessible. In addition, the company will use the occasion to educate customers on MoMo fraud prevention and promote digital security awareness.

Mr. Gyan emphasized that MTN’s involvement in cultural events extends beyond sponsorship, reflecting its broader commitment to community development, education, health, youth empowerment, and digital inclusion.

“Our contribution today is a token of appreciation and respect for the Akuapem people, and a reaffirmation of our partnership in building a vibrant and sustainable future,” he added.

His Royal Majesty Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, Okuapehene, who received the items, commended the company for its continuous support toward the development of Okuapeman and the promotion of Ghanaian culture.