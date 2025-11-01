MTN Ghana Spends GH₵20 Million Annually Relocating Damaged Cables

MTN Ghana has expressed deep frustration over the persistent destruction of its fibre optic cables by road contractors, describing the situation as the company’s biggest operational challenge and urging authorities to collaborate more closely to prevent further damage.

Magnus Coffie, General Manager of Network Operations at MTN Ghana, disclosed that the telecommunications giant spends an average of GH₵20 million annually on fibre relocation alone, in addition to several million cedis more replacing damaged lines caused by construction activities.

“Every time road construction or clearing works damage our fibre, communication is disrupted. People cannot reach loved ones, businesses halt operations, and there’s an increased security risk because information flow is cut off,” Coffie stated during the 2025 MTN Media Engagement held recently in Cape Coast.

He explained that despite repeated warnings and public education efforts, some contractors continue to destroy fibre lines with reckless abandon, leaving customers frustrated and the company burdened with costly repairs that affect service quality across the network.

The company’s technical data reveals a troubling pattern. Between 70 to 80 percent of MTN Ghana’s recent network challenges stem from fibre cuts, primarily caused by road contractors and property developers whose construction machines negligently damage critical infrastructure despite consistent engagements with relevant associations.

Coffie announced that MTN Ghana, together with the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, plans to petition the Minister of Communications for a sustainable, nationwide solution to the recurring problem that threatens the country’s digital infrastructure.

“Construction companies must engage the Chamber and network operators before beginning major road projects,” he stressed. “Collaborating to relocate cables before work starts will save the country and businesses millions of cedis while protecting essential communication services.”

The economic implications extend beyond repair costs. Subscribers have increasingly lamented the rough nature of MTN’s network, which sometimes makes it difficult to establish call connections, access the internet, or maintain clear conversations, directly impacting business operations and personal communication.

Beyond fibre cuts, MTN Ghana also faces theft cases where criminals break into cell sites and steal batteries, fuel, equipment, and other critical components, adding another layer of operational challenges and financial losses to the company’s burden.

Despite these significant challenges, Coffie reaffirmed MTN Ghana’s commitment to delivering reliable and innovative services. He noted that the company continues to upgrade and expand its infrastructure to meet growing customer demand and maintain its market leadership position.

“This year alone, MTN Ghana has invested US$240 million to enhance infrastructure. We’re also introducing innovations in artificial intelligence and developing new technologies to improve customer experience,” he revealed, demonstrating the company’s determination to maintain service quality despite ongoing obstacles.

Michael Gbewonyo, General Manager for Internal Audit and Forensics, added that MTN Ghana remains focused on improving connectivity and digital inclusion to strengthen Ghana’s participation in the global digital economy, positioning the country as a competitive player in the technology space.

He highlighted the MTN Ghana Foundation’s contributions to national development, citing support in education, health, and entrepreneurship that extends the company’s impact beyond telecommunications into community development and social investment programmes.

“In the Central Region, several tertiary students have benefitted from our Bright Scholarship programme, while health facilities such as the Bawjiase Polyclinic, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Blood Bank, and Twifo Praso Hospital’s children’s ward have all been upgraded,” Gbewonyo said.

The company is also preparing to introduce Embedded SIM technology nationwide soon. Gbewonyo announced that the E-SIM rollout represents a digital version of the traditional SIM card, part of efforts to promote environmental sustainability and enhance convenience for customers seeking more flexible mobile connectivity options.

He encouraged customers to adopt the E-SIM technology for what he described as a seamless and enriched mobile experience that eliminates the need for physical SIM cards while maintaining full network functionality and security.

Janet Quarshie, General Manager for Retail Experience, revealed that MTN Ghana is expanding its community service touchpoints nationwide to bring essential services closer to customers, particularly those in remote and underserved areas who face transportation challenges.

These centers will offer comprehensive services including SIM sales, registration, and replacements to reduce travel burdens on customers in areas far from major service centers, improving accessibility and customer satisfaction across the country.

David Woasey, Area Sales Manager for Central and Western Regions, emphasized the company’s commitment to transparency and collaboration with the media to improve service delivery, noting that open communication helps address customer concerns more effectively.

The telecommunications industry’s broader challenges became clearer through recent reports. The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications documented 6,232 fibre optic cable interruptions in 2023 alone, resulting in significant financial losses estimated at over USD 6.4 million or approximately GH₵100 million.

Road construction accounted for 20.68 percent of these incidents, while theft and vandalism were responsible for 13.98 percent. Private developer activities contributed 13.4 percent, with other causes including damage to poles, broken cables, drain construction, floods, and fires creating a complex web of threats to network infrastructure.

Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, has been actively engaging contractors through the Association of Road Contractors at their annual meetings to address these persistent challenges and develop collaborative solutions.

The chamber is working with stakeholders to create protocols that require contractors to verify cable locations before commencing work, engage telecommunications companies for cable relocation when necessary, and implement penalties for negligent damage to critical communications infrastructure.

During the Cape Coast media engagement, Nurudeen Issah, Deputy Central Regional Director of the Environmental Protection Agency, commended MTN Ghana for consistently engaging the media and keeping the public informed about operational challenges and development initiatives.

Issah urged the company to support environmental awareness campaigns by leveraging its extensive communication platforms to promote sustainability messages to millions of subscribers, creating synergies between telecommunications infrastructure development and environmental protection.

Kingsley Nana Buadu, Central Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association, applauded MTN for maintaining strong relations with the media despite operational challenges, describing the telecommunications giant as one of the most accessible and transparent corporate entities in Ghana.

Buadu proposed a dedicated support scheme to aid the professional growth of journalists in the region, noting that improved capacity among media practitioners would enable better coverage of telecommunications issues and enhance public understanding of industry challenges.

The fibre optic cable destruction crisis highlights broader challenges facing Ghana’s digital infrastructure development. As the country pushes toward a digital economy, protecting critical telecommunications infrastructure becomes essential for economic growth, national security, and social connectivity.

MTN Ghana’s situation reflects industry-wide struggles. Similar challenges affect other telecommunications operators who collectively spend hundreds of millions of cedis annually repairing damaged infrastructure, costs ultimately passed to consumers through service pricing while affecting network reliability and quality.

The planned petition to the Communications Minister represents a potential turning point. Industry stakeholders hope that government intervention can establish enforceable regulations requiring contractors to obtain clearance from telecommunications companies before excavation work, backed by significant penalties for violations.

Such regulatory frameworks exist in other African countries where telecommunications infrastructure receives special legal protection. Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa have implemented stricter penalties for cable damage, including mandatory compensation payments and potential criminal charges for willful destruction of critical infrastructure.

For MTN Ghana and the broader telecommunications industry, the road ahead requires balancing continued infrastructure investment with advocacy for stronger legal protections. The company’s US$240 million investment demonstrates commitment, but without addressing the root cause of cable destruction, these investments face ongoing threats.

As Ghana advances its digital transformation agenda, protecting the physical infrastructure that enables connectivity becomes as important as expanding network coverage. The fibre optic cables buried beneath roads carry not just data but the country’s economic aspirations and digital future.

Whether the pending petition to the Communications Minister will produce meaningful change remains to be seen. For now, MTN Ghana continues spending millions annually on repairs while hoping for regulatory interventions that make deliberate or negligent infrastructure damage too costly for contractors to risk.