MTN Ghana Sets Pace for Africa’s Digital Future at Africa Tech Festival 2025

MTN Ghana has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to accelerating Ghana’s digital transformation through innovation, strategic investment, and multi-sector collaboration.

Speaking at the Africa Tech Festival 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Mr Ibrahim Misto, Chief Digital Officer of MTN Ghana, unveiled the company’s bold vision to evolve from a traditional telecom operator into a digital platform powerhouse shaping Africa’s connected future.

Three-Platform Strategy for Africa’s Digital Future

Mr. Misto detailed MTN’s three-platform business model, centered on connectivity, fintech, and infrastructure (Infraco) a framework he described as essential to powering Africa’s next phase of digital growth.

“Connectivity is the foundation, fintech drives financial inclusion and innovation, while infrastructure or Infraco represents the AI-enabled data centers and digital systems of the future,” he explained.

He added that MTN is investing in AI-capable data centers across Africa to enhance innovation, ensure local data sovereignty, and power large language models (LLMs) tailored to the African context.

Expanding Access and Bridging the Digital Divide

He emphasized that connectivity must reach every corner of the continent. “We are accelerating home broadband access because connecting homes is political it empowers participation in the digital economy,” he said.

MTN’s fiber and fixed broadband initiatives are designed to bridge the digital divide and support emerging digital sectors such as fintech, AI, and online education.

Building the Infrastructure of the Future

Under its Infraco strategy, MTN is building advanced, AI-capable data centers strategically positioned across Africa. These facilities form the computing backbone for AI, gaming, and data-driven innovation enabling developers to build, test, and scale digital solutions safely.

“These investments improve productivity, drive cost efficiency, and create new revenue opportunities,” Misto noted. “But the real challenge is sustaining innovation and continuously disrupting ourselves to remain ahead of the curve.”

Empowering Developers and Innovators

MTN Ghana continues to nurture digital entrepreneurship through Chenosis, its open API marketplace, which enables developers, startups, and SMEs to integrate MTN services such as mobile payments, identity verification, and geolocation into their applications.

The company also supports Ghana’s DigiFest initiative, which empowers local developers to build AI-powered applications and voice assistants in Ghanaian languages.

In addition, MTN’s AI sandbox environments allow innovators to test and refine digital products before launch, ensuring that solutions are secure, scalable, and locally relevant.

Supporting SMEs and Digital Entrepreneurship

Recognizing the vital role of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Africa’s digital economy, MTN Ghana has partnered with Absa Bank Ghana and Nova Business School to provide mini-MBA programs that equip entrepreneurs with practical digital and business management skills.

“We are not only building infrastructure; we are building people,” Misto said. “Empowering SMEs ensures they are ready to participate meaningfully in the digital economy.”

Sustainability and Digital-First Systems

As part of its transformation, MTN Ghana is modernizing its IT and network systems to become digital-first, energy-efficient, and sustainable. More than 80% of MTN’s network sites are powered by solar energy, aligning with the company’s commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Misto underscored that evolving legacy systems into agile, digital platforms is as important as network expansion. “Digital transformation is not only about infrastructure — it’s about readiness, efficiency, and responsibility,” he said.

Investing in Ghana’s Digital Future

Since 2021, MTN Ghana has invested over US$1 billion in network expansion, fiber rollout, and digital inclusion programs, reinforcing its leadership in Ghana’s digital economy and supporting the government’s broader digitalization agenda.

“The future of telecom lies in collaboration and empowerment,” Misto concluded. “By combining infrastructure with local innovation, we can unlock Africa’s full digital potential.”

MTN Ghana Executives at the Africa Tech Festival

The Africa Tech Festival 2025 convened policymakers, investors, and technology leaders from across the continent to explore strategies for a connected and inclusive digital Africa.

MTN Ghana’s delegation included Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah, CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications; Georgina Asare-Fiagbenu, Senior Manager for Corporate Communications; and Nana Kofi Asare, General Manager for Legal and Regulatory Affairs.

About the Africa Tech Festival

The annual Africa Tech Festival is the continent’s premier gathering for digital leaders, innovators, and investors. The 2025 edition focused on the role of technology in driving sustainable development, inclusive digital economies, and Africa’s position in the global AI ecosystem.