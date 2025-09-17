MTN Ghana Reveals US$22 Million Annual Fiber Repair Costs in CSO Engagement

MTN Ghana disclosed it spends approximately $22 million annually repairing fiber cuts that disrupt nationwide connectivity, highlighting infrastructure challenges facing Ghana’s telecommunications sector during a Civil Society Organizations forum in Accra.

The telecommunications giant hosted the stakeholder engagement session at its headquarters on Tuesday, bringing together selected CSO representatives to discuss connectivity, sustainability, and digital inclusion initiatives as part of its broader transparency efforts.

Chief Technical Officer Reuben Opata revealed the staggering repair costs during his presentation on network evolution, emphasizing how infrastructure damage directly impacts service delivery across the country. The company previously announced plans to relocate 130 kilometers of fiber optic cables to more secure locations to combat frequent service interruptions.

“You cannot deliver quality service without significant investment. MTN has invested over $1 billion in Ghana’s network because that’s what it takes to expand coverage and improve quality,” Opata told the forum participants.

The $22 million annual repair figure represents a significant operational expense that underscores the vulnerability of Ghana’s digital infrastructure to external disruptions, particularly during construction activities and unauthorized excavations.

Adwoa Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, positioned MTN’s engagement with civil society within the context of the telecommunications industry’s evolution into what she described as the “sector of sectors.” She stressed the company’s commitment to balancing commercial growth with social responsibility.

The forum addressed sustainability initiatives that extend beyond traditional telecommunications services. Wiafe highlighted MTN’s environmental commitments, including the elimination of plastic bottles from office spaces and achieving renewable energy sources for half of the company’s power requirements.

MTN Ghana Foundation recently expanded its digital skills training through the Skills Academy, providing free access to courses in data analytics, cybersecurity and career development, demonstrating the company’s investment in human capital development alongside infrastructure.

Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, Senior Manager for Corporate Communications, pledged to maintain transparent dialogue with civil society organizations to strengthen collaborative efforts in advancing Ghana’s digital transformation agenda.

The discussions revealed persistent challenges in Ghana’s digital ecosystem, with participants raising concerns about Mobile Money fraud, service affordability, and accessibility for persons with disabilities. CSO representatives emphasized the need for inclusive digital solutions that serve marginalized communities effectively.

Recent data from MTN’s regional operations shows significant progress in digital inclusion, with nearly one million Volta Region residents now using Mobile Money and data penetration reaching 66 percent, indicating successful expansion beyond urban centers.

The forum aligns with MTN Group’s broader commitment to digital and financial inclusion across Africa, with leadership indicating at least a decade of continued investment lies ahead to achieve comprehensive coverage and accessibility.

The engagement session included Samuel Bartels, Senior Manager for Regulatory and Government Affairs, along with corporate communications team members and other MTN Ghana executives, reflecting the company’s institutional commitment to stakeholder dialogue.

The telecommunications sector’s infrastructure challenges extend beyond individual operators, with industry research identifying regulatory gaps and construction-related damage as major threats to fiber network management across Ghana.

MTN Ghana’s transparency about repair costs and operational challenges represents a strategic shift toward greater accountability in an industry where service quality concerns frequently dominate public discourse. The company’s willingness to engage civil society on these issues suggests recognition that sustainable digital transformation requires collaborative approaches beyond purely commercial considerations.

The forum outcomes are expected to inform MTN’s ongoing digital inclusion strategies while providing civil society organizations with insights into the operational realities facing Ghana’s largest telecommunications provider.