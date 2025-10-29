MTN Ghana Reports 45.9 Percent Profit Surge in Nine-Month 2025 Results

Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) posted a 45.9 percent profit after tax increase to GHS5.5 billion for the nine months ending September 2025, driven by subscriber growth and improved macroeconomic conditions.

The telecommunications leader demonstrated robust performance across key metrics, with service revenue climbing 36.3 percent to GHS17.3 billion. Mobile subscribers grew by 6.4 percent to 30.5 million, while active data subscribers increased by 11.4 percent to 18.9 million.

Data revenue saw particularly strong growth at 46.8 percent, reaching GHS9.3 billion and contributing 53.6 percent of total service revenue. Mobile Money revenue also expanded significantly by 39.2 percent to GHS4.3 billion, supported by 17.7 million active users.

Chief Executive Officer Stephen Blewett attributed the results to strategic execution, stating, “Our performance was driven by consistent execution of our commercial strategy.”

The company invested GHS4.6 billion in capital expenditure to enhance network infrastructure and service quality. EBITDA margin improved by 2.2 percentage points to 58.4 percent, reflecting effective cost management alongside revenue growth.

MTN Ghana also strengthened its digital inclusion efforts through the MTN Ghana Foundation, constructing a multi purpose resource center at the University of Development Studies and training over 160 small businesses.

The company paid GHS7.3 billion in direct and indirect taxes during the period, reinforcing its role in national economic development.

Looking forward, management remains optimistic about sustaining growth through continued investment in data services, platform development and cost optimization initiatives.