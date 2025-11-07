MTN Ghana Reaffirms Ambition 2025 Digital Transformation Strategy

MTN Ghana has reaffirmed its dedication to the Ambition 2025 strategy during a media and stakeholders engagement in Takoradi, Western Region, outlining plans to evolve from a traditional telecommunications provider into a leading digital platform company.

Adwoa Wiafe, Chief Corporate and Sustainability Officer at MTN, explained during the engagement that the Ambition strategy was launched in 2021 to help the company respond effectively to shifting industry dynamics while pursuing sustainable growth and innovation. The strategy focuses on five core areas: fintech, big data and intelligence, enterprise solutions, network as a service, and Application Programming Interface (API).

According to Wiafe, API technology plays a significant role in the company’s efforts to simplify customer experiences, allowing users to complete digital transactions such as paying Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) bills or accessing other services seamlessly through mobile connectivity.

The telecommunications giant entered the fifth and final year of the strategy framework this year. Wiafe noted that going forward, MTN will refine the strategy to continue responding to industry changes, stakeholder expectations and sustainability requirements.

MTN has identified three main focus areas that will anchor its growth agenda beyond 2025: connectivity, fintech and digital platforms. On connectivity, the company continues expanding its network and improving service quality nationwide.

Between 2021 and 2025, MTN committed to investing one billion US dollars in network infrastructure, a pledge that has been fulfilled. This year alone, the company has invested over 300 million US dollars to enhance coverage and service reliability across Ghana.

The fintech pillar focuses on deepening mobile money services, commonly known as MoMo. The company aims to broaden access to financial services and leverage technology to promote inclusion and efficiency in digital payments.

On digital platforms, Wiafe explained that MTN is integrating more services into its MTN and MoMo applications to provide customers with convenient access to products and services from their homes.

As part of Ambition 2025, MTN has placed strong emphasis on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, setting a target to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040. The company continues rolling out initiatives aimed at reducing its carbon footprint, supporting communities and fostering inclusive digital growth.

Wiafe emphasized MTN’s commitment to universal connectivity. “Our belief is that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. That’s why we are working to extend connectivity to all while contributing meaningfully to Ghana’s development through our taxes, network investments and digitalisation programmes”, she stated.

Regarding 5G services, Wiafe said MTN is working closely with the government to advance spectrum allocation and accelerate national broadband access. The company’s involvement in Ghana’s 5G rollout remains a subject of ongoing discussions with regulatory authorities.

MTN Ghana’s financial performance has been robust despite economic challenges. Earlier this year, the company reported a 26.3 percent year on year profit growth to 5.028 billion Ghana cedis for 2024. More recently, MTN Ghana announced strong results for the nine months ended 30 September 2025, with service revenue rising by 36.3 percent year on year to 17.3 billion Ghana cedis.